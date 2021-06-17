Zach Wilson Setting up Private Workout Ahead of Jets Camp

Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and now mandatory minicamp are all in the books for the New York Jets. Up next is a 41-day gap between the last day of practice to the official opening of training camp.

Most players take this rare opportunity to take a step back and enjoy a nice little break. Although don’t count rookie quarterback Zach Wilson among that group.

“I’ve always looked at my film study as my time away from football honestly. That’s when I can rest my legs a little bit. There’s always someone working harder than you. I don’t love feeling unprepared. I don’t love feeling like I’m not ready for something. There’s always something new to prepare for and get better at. I’m just going to make sure I’m doing everything I can to be ready when training camp comes.”

When you talk to those close to the former BYU stud they describe Wilson as a “film junkie.” The 21-year old plans on spending the next six weeks eating up as much tape as humanly possible.

Although that’s not the only thing he plans on doing during his time away. Wilson confirmed to the media that he plans on organizing a private workout with some of the offensive skill players to work on their chemistry.

“Yeah absolutely. Setting up something is critical in understanding how an offense flows together. Not only are we out here looking at different coverages and trying to work on our footwork, routes, timing, progressions, and getting all that stuff locked up but I have to make the throw. There are a bunch of guys here that I haven’t had enough experience throwing to. I think that’s needed to be able to talk through routes. What guys are thinking, what they’ll do against certain coverages, and where they’re going to snap things off at. Then I can get a feel for how they’re as a route runner. It’s pretty critical and we’ll find some time to all get-together.”

Shortly after being selected by the green and white with the No. 2 overall pick, Wilson reached out to several ex-Jets quarterbacks to get a feel for what he’s walking into. One of those quarterbacks was former first-rounder, Mark Sanchez.

When the Sanchize was running the ship for Gang Green he also organized some extra workouts to build a rapport with his teammates called “Jets West.”

This organized team activity aims to increase the chemistry between Wilson and all his new offensive toys.

Despite several weeks of voluntary workouts and minicamp, there are still several players that Wilson hasn’t gotten super familiar with.

Denzel Mims missed some time with a non-COVID-related illness. Then when he eventually returned it took him a while to get acclimated.

While veteran Corey Davis has battled some nagging injuries that have held him out of most of the offseason. Head coach Robert Saleh said that if it was a game week, Davis could’ve suited up, but because they had the benefit of time they played it slow.

Jamison Crowder is another player that has gotten little to no time whatsoever with Wilson this offseason. The veteran has been holding out due to a contract situation that wasn’t resolved until recently.

For as many weapons that Wilson hasn’t bonded with there are just as many who have.

Zach Wilson (@zachkapono1) ➡️ Elijah Moore (@e_moore03). Throughout #Jets OTAs & minicamp Moore hasn’t been afraid to go airborne to make a catch. Rookies aren’t supposed to be this good this fast. This kid is going to be a STAR ⭐️ #NFL #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/woZtaE1mzy — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 16, 2021

Fellow rookie Elijah Moore has created perhaps the best relationship with the former BYU stud both on and off the field.

Surprisingly former Jacksonville Jaguars stud Keelan Cole has been a riser throughout this entire offseason process. With all those other weapons out due to an array of issues, Cole has taken advantage of his reps.

Another surprise is slot receiver, Braxton Berrios. While minute in stature, he has more than made up for it on the gridiron. Every time he’s gotten the ball in his hands, Berrios has made some plays.

This Workout Could Be the Start of Something Special





Play



Wilson said back in May that he plans on gathering his offensive playmakers in July for this get-together.

“I don’t know if they’re going to want to come out to Utah, but maybe we’ll go to Florida where it’s nice and warm.”

At this organized workout, there’s expected to be film study to better understand the Mike LaFleur offense and some light drills on top of various other activities.

In life, there are few things you can’t have enough of. You can never have too much money. You can never be too handsome. In this particular case, you can never have too much chemistry.

During this workout, Wilson will try to make up the gap and create a foundation of camaraderie that’ll carry over to training camp at the end of July.

