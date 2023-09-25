Jets Deliver Strong Message on Zach Wilson Ahead of Chiefs Game

Robert Saleh said immediately after the New York Jets 15-10 loss over the New England Patriots that Zach Wilson will remain the top quarterback on the depth chart, and he doubled down on that take on Monday September 25.

The head coach was asked if the former BYU product continues to struggle both statistically and on the All-22 film would his leash be shorter than it was when Aaron Rodgers first got hurt or is he your unquestioned starter for the rest of this year?

“He is our unquestioned quarterback guys,” Saleh said to the media. “As long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he’s been practicing, and even in these games guys he’s not the reason why we lost yesterday. It’s always a team effort. As long as he continues to show improvement, I know it’s not from a box-score standpoint it’s not showing anything it’s not showing, he’s going to be our quarterback.”

Robert Saleh asked if Zach Wilson continues to struggle statistically & on the All-22 film is the leash shorter than when Aaron Rodgers got hurt or is he the unquestioned starter? 'He's our unquestioned quarterback'

Wilson Will Be QB1 for Jets-Chiefs on Sunday

The 24-year-old is set to start for the third straight game on Sunday Night Football on October 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gang Green’s only other quarterback on the roster is Tim Boyle.

Boyle was with the team throughout the offseason programs but didn’t make the final 53-man roster. The Jets cut him loose and he eventually re-signed with the team on the expanded 16-man practice squad.

When Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday September 11, Gang Green transferred him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

However, he isn’t considered a legitimate option at the QB position. In the post-game presser on Sunday, Saleh said Boyle would not be receiving any first-team reps in practice as a just in case option if Wilson continues to struggle.

Boyle is locked in as the QB2 for now and eventually there could be a future demotion to QB3.

Saleh was asked if the team plans on adding a new quarterback to the roster this week and he responded, “that’s a Joe [Douglas] question.”

Secret Sauce to Unlocking Wilson With Jets in 2023

If the Jets are going to stick with Wilson as QB1 for the forseeable future and it certainly appears that way, then the team needs to find a way to flip a switch.

Saleh said Wilson wasn’t the reason the team lost versus the Patriots on Sunday September 24. However, for the majority of the time he also hasn’t been the reason that they’ve won games either.

Wilson did play mistake free football which Saleh said gave the team a chance to, “go win the game.”

"He had a turnover-free game yesterday. He had no turnover worthy throws. And because of that we were in position…to go win the game" Robert Saleh credits Zach Wilson for avoiding turnovers in yesterday's game:

The problem is throughout the game he played with training wheels on and seemed afraid to make a mistake. Those restrictions whether from a play calling perspective, a confidence perspective, or some combination of the two are preventing him from letting it rip.

If the Jets don’t keep defenses honest with some deep shots or some level of attack in the middle part of the field, defenses will just sit on the Jets and force Wilson to beat them.

That strategy has been fool proof over the last two weeks in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and the Patriots. The opponents have stacked the box and dared Wilson to beat them and so far he hasn’t proven capable in that department.