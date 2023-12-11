Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Zach Wilson’s Future With Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked on Monday, December 11 if quarterback Zach Wilson “can play his way into the plans for 2024, in these last few weeks?”

“Anything can happen, especially in this sport,” Saleh explained. “It’s like a New York minute, right? It swings from one pendulum to the next. He just needs to focus on week-to-week, just putting his best foot forward, and being the best version of him that he can be.”

The way Robert Saleh answered this question about whether Zach Wilson can play his way back into the #Jets plans in 2024 through the final games of this year really seems to indicate that his time is running out. Although he left the door open saying, ‘anything can happen,… pic.twitter.com/S33PeqvwVn — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 11, 2023

Wilson had the best game of his professional career in Saleh’s opinion. He finished with a 75% completion percentage, threw for 301 passing yards, had two touchdown passes, zero interceptions, and registered the best QBR of his career (117.9).

Saleh Leaves the Speculation Door Wide Open on Wilson’s Future With Jets

On Friday, December 8 Doug Robinson of Deseret News revealed in a column that Wilson was already informed that he will be traded by the Jets this offseason. He added that the former No. 2 overall pick QB and Saleh “agreed to a mutual parting following the benching” back on November 20.

The Deseret News, “is a multi-platform newspaper” that is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Wilson was born and raised in Utah and went to school at BYU.

Saleh was asked about that report on Monday, December 11 and he had a chance to squash it but he chose not to do so.

“My conversations with him are to do everything he can to get him ready to play a football game. As far as all that other stuff is concerned, those are things I’ll leave for Joe [Douglas],” Saleh said.

Interesting…#Jets HC Robert Saleh had a chance to squash the @desnewssports story that the team already informed QB Zach Wilson that he will be traded this offseason, but he didn’t. ‘Those are things I’ll leave for Joe [Douglas]’ 🧐 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight https://t.co/TBrplN3dcb pic.twitter.com/7zUvuOkZDp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 11, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Saleh, “didn’t really answer” the question about Wilson’s future instead leaving that up to Douglas. Joe will speak with the media at his end-of-season press conference in January.

Robert Saleh on the report that he told Zach Wilson they’d trade him this offseason, didn’t really answer. Said he’ll leave the answer to that to Joe Douglas. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 11, 2023

Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “Saleh wouldn’t confirm or deny a report over the weekend” about what he allegedly told Wilson. “Saleh says he won’t discuss private conversations with players,” Cimini shared on X previously Twitter.

Saleh wouldn't confirm or deny a report over the weekend from the @desnewssports (Zach Wilson's hometown newspaper) that Wilson was told by the #Jets that he'd be traded after the season. Saleh says he won't discuss private conversations with players. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 11, 2023

Wilson’s Future Is Clear if You Read Between the Lines

Saleh’s non-answer on the Wilson-Jets future spoke volumes.

There were ways for Saleh to kick the can down the road if he wanted to. Saying something like, Wilson is under contract in 2024, of course, he is going to be here.

Instead, he said anything is possible in regards to Wilson being here in 2024 despite him being under contract next season.

Saleh had a similar slip-up earlier this season when discussing the future of veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard.

“Obviously my decision [to make him a healthy inactive], he’s going to be here for the next year and a half,” Saleh said. The problem is Lazard signed a four-year deal for $44 million and is under contract through the 2026 campaign.

What Saleh accidentally referenced was the out-clause in Lazard’s contract that the Jets could exercise if they wanted to get out of the deal.

Wow… #Jets HC Robert Saleh officially put WR Allen Lazard on notice following the #Dolphins game talking to @JosinaAnderson: ‘Obviously my decision [to make him a healthy scratch], he’s going to be here for the next year & a half’ 🧐 Lazard signed a 4-year deal for $44 million… pic.twitter.com/PzCXDdIWRl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 24, 2023

On “The Can’t-Wait Podcast”, Rosenblatt said even if Wilson continues to ball out through the final four games of the season he will still likely be traded. The improved play would just likely increase his trade value with other teams.