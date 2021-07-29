Zach Wilson Finally Signs Contract, Ready to Make Jets Camp Debut

The New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson were finally able to figure out the “offset language.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was first on the news on Thursday afternoon that the team had signed the former BYU stud to his contract.

Both Sides Were Able to Compromise to Get What They Want

Hold-outs for rookies has mostly disappeared since the new CBA has been introduced that featured a rookie wage scale.

Wherever a player was taken in their respective NFL draft has a slotted amount of money that individual will earn.

The only part of the contract that is negotiable is the finer points of the deal like when a player will get his money and if there are any offsets in the contract.

Gang Green has never in their history given out a contract that didn’t feature offset language. While Wilson and his camp were arguing that they should be the first.

That could’ve set a dangerous precedent with other contracts on the horizon for the Jets like Quinnen Williams and eventually Mekhi Becton.

Ultimately the two sides were able to find a happy medium, like any negotiation.

The Jets get their offset language in the rookie contract that will protect them down the line if Wilson ends up being a bust and is released prior to his four-year deal is complete.

While Wilson and his camp will receive his full signing bonus within 15 days (which is around $22.9M). Boom and just like that the drama is finally over.

Finally, the Drama Is Over at Jets Camp

Wilson ended up missing the first two days of training camp because of this contract squabble.

During that short amount of time, it became painfully clear to everyone in the room that it was time to get Wilson in the building as soon as possible.

James Morgan and Mike White, both of whom have never thrown a pass in an NFL regular-season game, just weren’t good enough.

Not only does that look bad on the Jets’ current quarterback situation, but it’s hard for the rest of the team to get any significant reps or feel good about themselves when they’re playing and facing that.

How could you judge any of Gang Green’s new skill position weapons when the balls are landing at their feet? Wasted reps.

What about on defense when they’re getting after White or Morgan and make a big play? Should they celebrate? These guys aren’t NFL starting quality.

That’s not a proper way to evaluate how the defense is doing.

Wilson returning to camp won’t only end all the drama outside of the building from the mounting pressure of fans and media who were getting ticked off, but it should also increase the quality of reps in training camp which are absolutely paramount ahead of the 2021 regular season.

Wilson took the red-eye from Los Angeles last night to New Jersey this morning and will be ready to start practicing immediately, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

It’s go time for the Jets: all gas, no brake.

