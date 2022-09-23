Zach Wilson Delivers Strong Message to Top Jets Rookie

The New York Jets have been led by Joe Flacco through the first two weeks of the season and that’ll continue on Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the 2022 debut of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is expected during the Week 4 road trip against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former BYU passer suffered a bone bruise and a meniscus tear during the preseason opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Gang Green’s key decision makers have been adamant throughout this process that they won’t let Wilson back onto the field until he’s “110 percent.”

Zach Wilson Was Brutally Honest With Garrett Wilson

The Jets released a bonus episode of One Jets Drive (the team’s in-house docuseries) this week to dive deeper into their miraculous comeback versus the Cleveland Browns.

During the latest episode, Zach was spotted talking to Garrett on the sideline after he scored his first touchdown and delivered a strong message:

“They can’t guard you, bro.”

Zach isn’t kidding, NFL defenders seem to be having a very difficult time reining in the talented wideout.

According to Next Gen Stats, Garrett is among the top-five Jets pass catchers in “separation yards” this season. In other words, he is getting open early and often.

The Jets have a league high 5 Pass Catchers in the top 50 in the NFL through 2 weeks in separation yards according to @NextGenStats Braxton Berrios 4.8

Tyler Conklin 4.2

Elijah Moore 3.3

Corey Davis 3.2

Garrett Wilson 3 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) September 19, 2022

Just take a gander at a handful of his plays and the film confirms the analytical data.

On his first career touchdown in one-on-one coverage at the 2-yard line, he put a Browns defender in a blender.

Wilson off the snap shuffled his feet, faked his head inside, and burst to the outside reeling in the easy score.

GARRETT WILSON FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CqXIKEj4xy — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) September 18, 2022

Wilson has a unique ability to shake people off of him and provide the quarterback plenty of space to throw him the ball.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared a few other interesting nuggets which speak to Wilson’s plus/minus when he’s on the field:

“Through two weeks, when Wilson is on the field, Flacco has a 102.5 passer rating, per TruMedia. It’s 63.8 when Wilson is off the field.

The Jets had an EPA (expected points added) of 13.3 when Wilson was targeted in Week 2, per TruMedia. Over the previous 10 seasons, only six Jets receivers have been better. And that’s the best mark for a Jets rookie wide receiver for at least 20 years.”

Garrett Wilson Is Only Going to Continue to Get Better

On the Can’t-Wait Podcast hosted by Zack Rosenblatt, he said that this performance by Wilson isn’t surprising however the timing is.

He expected to see this kind of showing near the end of the season heading into 2023, certainly not in Wilson’s second career game.

After the contest, the former Ohio State product earned comparisons to superstar Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson.

The fact that no one thought it was that crazy speaks to how special Wilson is and where else he can go.

The other thing you have to feel good about is how Wilson is making plays. What he is doing as a wide receiver is sustainable production that you can rely on moving forward.

Another clip from One Jets Drive dove a little deeper into one of his catches in the first half where he created separation, made people miss, and just found a way to make a play.

Against the Browns, Wilson surprised everyone. Now that NFL teams have some tape on who he is as a player, it’s going to become increasingly more difficult throughout the season.

It’ll be up to both Mike LaFleur to scheme him touches and for Wilson to take advantage of those opportunities moving forward.