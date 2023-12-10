Zach Wilson Reactions Pour in After Jets’ 30-6 Win Over Texans

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson shut up all of the haters following a 30-6 beatdown of the Houston Texans in Week 14.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson “probably played the best game of his career” on Sunday, December 10.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said QB Zach Wilson ‘probably played the best game of his career’ + thought he was ‘outstanding’ 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/9JKAnkcZvY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 10, 2023

Wilson threw for over 300 passing yards for just the third time during his NFL career. He finished with a 75% percent completion percentage, threw for 301 passing yards, had two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wilson Spoke With the Media Following the Jets Win Over the Texans

Understandably Wilson received a ton of praise on social media for his sterling performance.

Former NFL quarterback and current television analyst, Robert Griffin III said that he is, “So happy for Zach Wilson man. He has faced a lot of adversity in his young career and he BALLED OUT today. Showing why Cougar Nation loves him!”

So happy for Zach Wilson man. He has faced a lot of adversity in his young career and he BALLED OUT today. Showing why Cougar Nation loves him! pic.twitter.com/pWjyYVrwbm — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2023

“You can’t help but feel good that Zach Wilson got to enjoy this moment. He was cheered as he took the field by the home crowd,” Connor Hughes of SNY said.

“For someone who has been dragged by fans, dragged by media, and at times dragged by his own teammates and coaching staff. Benched. Given the job back. Benched again. Had his replacement signed. He had every reason to go into his own shell, continue to struggle, look towards his next team, and realize that is where I’m going to restart his own career. Instead, he took the field here at MetLife, he put together one of if not the best games of his career.”

"You can't help but feel good that Zach Wilson got to enjoy this moment."@Connor_J_Hughes talks about Zach Wilson's performance from today's win over the Texans and how special this moment was for him pic.twitter.com/vbKZ8rwwwq — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 10, 2023

Despite all of that love, Wilson didn’t take any of the credit for his sterling performance during post-game media availability.

“Obviously I think it speaks to how impressive it was as an offense. I thought Hack [Nathaniel Hackett] called a great game. I thought he was aggressive. I thought he trusted me to make good decisions down the stretch. How many of those throws did I just put up & let guys make plays,” Wilson said.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson took NONE of the credit for his 300+ yard passing performance vs #Texans & instead pointed to his teammates & play-calling: ‘Obviously I think it speaks to how impressive it was as an offense. I though Hack called a great game. I thought he was aggressive.… pic.twitter.com/Zh1pJrrVI8 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 10, 2023

Wilson’s Future With the Jets Is Still Very Much up in the Air

A report from The Athletic said Wilson was reluctant to return to the Jets starting lineup this week.

Doug Robinson of Deseret News revealed that Wilson was informed this week that he will be traded this offseason.

Does a career performance with four games left to go potentially change his fate with the team?

“I don’t think this victory over the Texans in the grand scheme of things changes anything with Zach Wilson’s future with this team. I think both sides will go their own ways in the offseason, I don’t think that this victory will propel the Jets to this postseason. Although it does keep their postseason hopes alive,” Hughes explained.

Wilson to his credit isn’t thinking about his football future. Instead, he is simply embracing the moment and he will figure all of that stuff out in the offseason.

“I don’t think I need to think of it as, ‘If I do this, then maybe someone will give me a chance or maybe the Jets will keep me,'” Wilson said via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “It doesn’t matter, it really doesn’t. I’m out there to help this team win.”