Jets to Trade QB Zach Wilson, Return Package Revealed: Insider

The question is no longer whether Zach Wilson will be traded but when.

The New York Jets informed the former BYU product that, “he will be traded after the season”, per Doug Robinson of Deseret News. Both Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh, “Agreed to a mutual parting following the benching — again — of Wilson and before the team decided to return him to the starting position Sunday,” according to that same report.

What could he fetch in return if he were to be dealt away this offseason?

An NFL personnel executive told Rich Cimini of ESPN on Sunday, December 10 that “despite his struggles” he said Wilson could garner “a fifth-round pick in a trade.”

Well, well, well! An #NFL personnel executive told Rich Cimini of ESPN that "despite his struggles" he believes #Jets QB Zach Wilson "could fetch a fifth-round pick in a trade" this offseason. 👀 HE GONE LOL #TakeFlight LINK: https://t.co/RdJrgpq13e pic.twitter.com/tsoy2F2ZcX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 10, 2023

Wilson’s Tenure With the Jets Appears to Be Over

Veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard bluntly told Cimini that Wilson, “Seems a little more relaxed since being benched and stuff, understanding he’s got only a few weeks left here.”

Wilson, 24, is under contract through the 2024 season on his $35 million rookie deal.

However, in May the Jets, or wherever he is potentially traded to, will have to decide on the fifth-year option on his contract. If that is exercised, then Wilson will be under team control through 2025. If that is declined, Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Gang Green would receive no cap relief by releasing Wilson this offseason. Wilson has an $11.18 million cap hit for 2024. The Jets would eat an identical $11.18 million dead cap hit by choosing to move on.

However, they could get some cap relief if he were to be traded to a different team instead of being released.

Former NFL Player Sends Message to Wilson Ahead of Jets Start

Former NFL player and current analyst Brian Baldinger delivered a strong message to Wilson ahead of his Week 14 start against the Houston Texans.

“It is a chance for redemption right here. He has had a chance to watch for a couple of weeks right now and let’s just get this offense on track,” Baldinger explained. “Well make it memorable [his 32nd start], cut it loose, [you] got nothing to lose right now, and they need some pop in the passing game. Let’s trust your protection this week and let’s take care of the football. Let’s go give an early holiday gift to these fans right now.”

.@BaldyNFL had a message for #Jets QB Zach Wilson heading into this #Texans game: ‘A chance for redemption’ + ‘make it memorable, cut it loose, got nothing to lose right now, & they need some pop in the passing game’ + ‘let’s give an early holiday gift to these fans’ 🎥… pic.twitter.com/6Nz8nzYZoJ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 9, 2023

Saleh anointed Wilson as the starter for this Texans game in Week 14 and “God willing” for the rest of the 2023 season. The coach indicated that the only thing that would change that plan is injury.

Regardless of what happens in these final five contests, Wilson is going to get another shot in the NFL. He has shown flashes during his career of brilliance but they have been marred by inconsistency and an affinity for turnovers.

On “What The Football” Amy Trask told Rich Eisen that an NFL team will convince themselves that they can save Wilson. She said another team would chalk up his struggles to being on the Jets in a dysfunctional environment.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.