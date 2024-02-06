Assistant NFL Coach Slams Jets QB Zach Wilson’s Trade Value

The opinions vary on what return package the New York Jets could receive if they traded Zach Wilson away this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN “reached out to three personnel executives, one scout, and two assistant coaches from other teams to gauge Wilson’s value.”

The most damning response came from an assistant coach who said, “I’d give up a two-week stay at a Best Western. I’m not a fan.”

Wilson Isn’t Expected to Fetch Much Value on the Trade Market

Cimini said the team is “expected” to trade Wilson over the coming weeks. General manager Joe Douglas said there is a “high probability” the team will add a veteran passer behind Aaron Rodgers in 2024.

After looking around the league and talking to a group of NFL people, the “consensus” according to Cimini is that Wilson could bring back a late day three draft selection. Specifically, the Jets are looking at a potential sixth or seventh-round draft choice.

When I spoke to former NFL general manager Randy Mueller on “Boy Green Daily” he was a bit more favorable when discussing a potential return.

“I do think there will be a market for him. Not necessarily as a starter, but I think there will be several teams that inquire & kick the tires. To that end, I think they can probably get a 5th-round pick for him,” Mueller told me.

That thought process isn’t completely out of the question.

One personnel executive told Cimini that the Jets could seek “a 2025 conditional pick” with incentives. For example, a fourth-rounder “if Wilson plays 50% of the offensive snaps” Cimini explained.

Jets Face Potentially ‘Embarrassing’ Reality This Offseason

The problem with the Jets trying to trade Wilson this offseason is everyone knows they don’t want him. If people know you are trying to get rid of someone, they might just wait you out to see if you cut him instead so they don’t have to give up an asset.

“It would be highly unusual— and embarrassing — if the Jets can’t find a trading partner and simply release him,” Cimini bluntly said. “The last top-10 quarterback to get cut by the team that drafted him was Robert Griffin III, selected No. 2 overall in 2012 by Washington and released after four years.”

There have only been three other quarterbacks that were taken in the first round since 2012 that were released by the original teams that drafted them:

Dwayne Haskins, Washington Commanders, 2019

Paxton Lynch, Denver Broncos, 2016

Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns, 2014

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on January 7 that “every quarterback gets traded” and that he doesn’t expect the Jets “to cut him.”

A Wilson trade can’t become official until the new league year starts on March 13. However, there is nothing preventing the team from agreeing to terms now on a deal.

Matthew Stafford was announced to be traded from the Detroit Lions to the Rams in January of 2021. Rumors leaked that Alex Smith was being dealt from the Kansas City Chiefs to Washington in January of 2018.

Although in Wilson’s case, Cimini doesn’t expect him to find a new home, “until the top end of the quarterback market is settled in March.”

Longtime former NFL’er Steve Young mentioned several possible trade destinations for Wilson during an appearance on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

“To me, the place he needs to be is in LA [with the Rams],” Young explained. “Go with Sean McVay, follow [Matthew] Stafford & just sit there & watch the magic, & see if you can pick it up. If you can, then you can be one of the best because you have the talent for it.”