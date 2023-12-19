Jets Provide Update on Zach Wilson Injury, Backup QB Plan Finalized

The New York Jets got in some hot water for its bizarre handling of the Zach Wilson injury situation during the Miami Dolphins game over the weekend.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked to clarify things when he spoke to the media on Monday, December 18.

“Yeah, I’m not exactly sure on the communication. I just know that it came from up top that they wanted to review a possible head injury and he [Wilson] was put into the protocol and that’s it,” Saleh explained.

Saleh also confirmed that if Wilson makes it through the NFL’s concussion protocol he will remain the team’s starting quarterback.

When Wilson retook his starting gig ahead of the Houston Texans game, Saleh said barring injury he would remain the starter throughout the rest of the year.

Jets Reveal Full QB Plan for Washington Commanders Game in Week 16

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic explained the very thorough return to concussion protocol and how it works on X previously Twitter.

Reminder how concussion protocol works: pic.twitter.com/pNIPQkzzxX — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 18, 2023

This would be Wilson’s No. 12 start this season for the Jets and his No. 34 overall start in his three-year career to date.

However, if he is unable to go, Saleh confirmed that veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian will take the offensive reins.

Siemian has yet to start a game this season for the Jets, but he has made appearances in two games this year.

Brett Rypien will continue to serve as the emergency QB3 if Wilson is healthy. If he is unable to suit up for this game, Rypien will be upgraded to the backup quarterback role behind Siemian for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Saleh Refuses to Address the Aaron Rodgers Possibility

This week’s game against Washington has long been rumored as a target return date for Aaron Rodgers.

Although Saleh refused to address that idea whether at his press availability or during a radio appearance on “The Michael Kay Show.”

“I don’t have anything for you guys on that one right now. Like I said, as far as I’m concerned he is still in rehab,” Saleh said.

By Wednesday, December 20 the Jets have to decide whether they will activate Rodgers or not. If they do he will be placed on the 53-man roster and can continue practicing. However, if they choose not to activate him, Rodgers will be officially ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Just because they activate him, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he will play again this season. It is completely within the realm of possibility that the team will activate him solely for the reason of continued reps in practice.

Rodgers has said throughout the process that if the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention it wouldn’t seem to make sense for him to return. That is exactly what occurred over the weekend with the Jets losing to the Dolphins and the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns pulling out victories of their own.

A-Rod wants to make history by being the fastest player to ever return from a torn Achilles, but the team has to be smart because he already has committed to returning in 2024.