Jets’ Zach Wilson Sends Message to Chiefs LB Willie Gay Ahead of Game

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay mocked the New York Jets offense earlier this week during a locker room interview session.

Rich Cimini of ESPN asked Zach Wilson for his reaction to the comments during his media availability on Thursday September 28.

The former BYU product claimed he hadn’t heard them so Cimini summarized it as, “he was asked about Zach Wilson and the offense and he kind of laughed and said they are in panic mode after the [Aaron Rodgers injury], and all they can do is run the ball.”

“That’s fine,” Wilson responded. “We’re working to improve and get better. He’s a great player but he’s obviously the competition too so I can see why he has those comments, but we’ll be ready as an offense.”

#Jets QB Zach Wilson seems fired up for the #Chiefs game on @SNFonNBC. He was asked for his response to the Willie Gay comments, he said he hadn’t heard them, Rich Cimini summarized them, ‘that’s fine, we are working to improve & get better, he’s a great player, but he’s… pic.twitter.com/TGOL6ib27u — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 28, 2023

Jets Coach Surprisingly Admits There’s Credence to Chiefs Criticism

The viral Gay comments made their way around social media and inevitably to the players and coaches on the Jets side of things.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was asked to respond to those words during his presser on Thursday September 28.

“I mean if you take our body of work these past three games, I mean it hasn’t been pretty. I mean that’s facts. Like anybody that questions us, we have the right to prove everybody wrong, but in the end, we have to do it. The offense has to come together, they have to play downhill physical football and not get these negative yardage plays.”

Gang Green is last in the NFL in total offensive yards per game (225), passing yards per game (133.7), and they’re No. 22 in rushing yards per contest (91.3), per ESPN.

In the most important stat, points per game, the Jets are dead last with a measly 14 points per game.

Hackett Addresses Heated Jets Sideline Conversations

There has been a lot of chatter on social media that the Jets’ locker room is on the cusp of fracturing. Rich Cimini revealed some troubling details on this week’s episode of the “Flight Deck Podcast” about the potential for an implosion if things keep going south.

Some of the fodder for those conversations were driven by several heated sideline conversations during the Jets versus New England Patriots game in Week 3.

Both wideout Garrett Wilson and running back Michael Carter were caught on the television broadcast being upset about something.

Aaron Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week and said those are the kinds of things he saw that he didn’t like.

However, coach Hackett was able to spin that into a positive thing when he met the media on Thursday September 28.

“I mean when you are not playing well enough across the board on offense and we are not getting what we want on the field, you want the guys to be frustrated,” Hackett explained.

“I don’t want the guys to be out there smiling and happy and all that. For me I didn’t even know it went on and the conversation with Garrett was unbelievably positive. I mean he’s fiery, I’m fiery, we’re all fiery. That’s what we want from every single guy. You love the passion. I think we all have to be smart to make sure that passion doesn’t hurt us at the same time, so we want to take that and channel it and help us out on the field.”