Jets QB Zach Wilson Gets Laughed at and Disrespected by Chiefs Veteran

Things haven’t gone swimmingly for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson through the first three weeks of the 2023 season.

In Week 4 they will face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of that matchup, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what has he seen on tape from Wilson and this Jets offense?

He paused for three to four seconds, started to smile, then responded, “damn that was a hard question, I can’t lie. A team that wants to run the ball. That wasn’t to be funny or anything.”

Here’s the entire quote that’s now circulating from Chiefs LB Willie Gay. Many people cropped the video short and made it look like a slam. What he said is accurate. (🎥: @aaronladdtv)pic.twitter.com/IkgLbKNKdG — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 27, 2023

Gay Provides Bulletin Board Material for Jets Ahead of Week 4

Gay laughed, made a joke about the Jets offense then he said, “that wasn’t to be funny or anything.” That feels similar to in life when you say, “with all due respect” and then you say something insulting.

Someone shouldn’t get offended by whatever you said because you prefaced it with the “all due respect” line.

Gay can say after the fact that it wasn’t meant to be funny, but that is certainly how it came off.

Rich Cimini of ESPN called it an, “interesting reply…”

Connor Hughes of SNY was more direct with his response to this viral clip, “if these comments don’t light a fire under [Zach] Wilson to start slinging it nothing will. It’s one thing when media, talk shows, fans critique you, but this is another player in the NFL. Has to sting. Now how do you respond?”

If these comments don’t light a fire under Wilson to start slinging it then nothing will. It’s one thing when media, talk shows, fans critique you, but this is another player in the NFL. Has to sting. Now how do you respond? https://t.co/XWHhI4Ysyb — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 27, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic highlighted another line from the video that Gay said, “[Aaron Rodgers] got hurt and they turned into a team in panic mode.”

“(Rodgers) got hurt and they turned into a team in panic mode.” https://t.co/LpTbmo5vJ9 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 27, 2023

Nothing Gay said is necessarily wrong, but there’s a difference in who is dealing out the criticism. It’s like the old saying goes I can say something about my brother, but you can’t.

Even if that wasn’t what Gay meant, the reality of the situation is no longer important, it is all about the perception. Several members of the Jets beat took it as a sign of disrespect and that will find its way to the locker room as some potential bulletin board material ahead of Sunday.

Chiefs Game Is Likely Wilson’s Last Shot at Being a Starter for Jets

Wilson is on borrowed time as a starting quarterback for the Jets. Through the first three weeks of the season his only competition was Tim Boyle.

Head coach Robert Saleh made it clear after the 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots that he wasn’t a legitimate threat to take QB1 reps in practice let alone push Wilson for his gig.

However, this week the team signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. He isn’t great, but he’s a proven NFL vet with experience under his belt.

The clock is now ticking for the former BYU product. If he continues to struggle it’ll only be a matter of time before Siemian steals his gig away from him.

Last season Wilson was benched on multiple occasions. If he gets benched again this season that will likely be his last shot as a starter with the Jets and quite frankly that might be his last shot in the NFL.

The spotlight will be bright on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 as the Jets welcome in the Chiefs. Wilson will be dueling with the face of the league and the best quarterback in football in Patrick Mahomes.

No pressure.