Boy Green Daily: Cowboys Dealing With New Injury, Jets Storylines to Watch

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin popping up on the injury report and what the biggest storylines are for the New York Jets in Week 2.
Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Brandon Clements of Blogging with the Boys. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Jets get rejected in new QB search.
- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs throws shade at Jets cornerback DJ Reed.
- Breece Hall sends message to Zach Wilson.
Social Post of the Day
One Jets Drive posted an emotional episode on Thursday September 14.
Social Media Poll of the Day
Who will cover the spread?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!
