Zonovan Knight Spurns Jets for NFC North Squad in Free Agency

The New York Jets released Zonovan Knight from the 53-man roster in hopes they could get him back on the practice squad. That didn’t happen.

Knight did clear waivers, but then had to make a decision on his NFL future. Does he return to Gang Green or start fresh somewhere else? He chose the latter signing with the Detroit Lions practice squad in the NFC North.

Multiple sources have reported that the #Lions are signing former #Jets RB Zonovan Knight to their practice squad. Knight had 4 starts for New York in 2023 registering 85 Carries – 300 Yards – 1 TD

13 Catches – 100 Yards Do you believe this signing is what Detroit's running… pic.twitter.com/wvxbkDHct8 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 30, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on “The Can’t Wait Podcast” that Gang Green would have “happily brought back” Knight if he went unclaimed on waivers. Apparently, the feeling wasn’t mutual.

Knight Breaks Silence on Leaving Jets

After changing his football destiny Knight posted on X previously Twitter, “God makes no mistakes.”

God makes no mistakes🫶🏾 — Zonovan Knight (@knight_zonovan) August 31, 2023

I wasn’t surprised that Knight wasn’t claimed off of waivers. Despite his youth (22 years of age) and talent, he plays running back. There are plenty of talented guys that are still available as you’re reading this article on the open market.

The supply far outweighs the demand.

I also wasn’t surprised that Knight opted for a fresh start as opposed to sticking with the Jets. Let’s be honest, Gang Green drew their line in the sand and the writing was on the wall.

New York signed Dalvin Cook this offseason to a lucrative one-year deal for $7 million with $5.8 million in total guarantees, per Spotrac. They also have three former draft picks at the position with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Israel Abanikanda.

Likely multiple of those players would have to get injured before the team would even think about promoting him from the practice squad.

Consider this, last season Knight made the initial 53-man roster and then quickly got released. He spent the majority of last year [first 10 weeks] on the PS and not a single NFL team poached him away.

The COVID practice squad protections don’t exist anymore so any team if they wanted him or any other player on another team’s practice squad could have signed him, but they didn’t.

Knight was a nice find by general manager Joe Douglas as an undrafted free agent and showed some pop, but he will now continue his professional football career elsewhere.

Cook Is Ready for Jets-Bills Opener

Hall looks like he will be ready for the season opener versus the Buffalo Bills on September 11 for Monday Night Football. However, he will likely be on a pitch count.

The same can’t be said for Cook who practiced with the Jets for the first time this week and didn’t have any restrictions whatsoever.

That is exciting news and Cook couldn’t stop smiling when he spoke to the media after practice.

“I’m part of the Jets now, I’m part of the team. Now I get to dig deep into the playbook, get familiar with the guys in the huddle, & just have fun with the guys we’ve got in the locker room. I’m ready to go.”

“I’m part of the #Jets now, I’m part of the team. Now I get to dig deep into the playbook, get familiar with the guys in the huddle, & just have fun with the guys we’ve got in the locker room. I’m ready to go.”- Dalvin Cook 🔥✈️

pic.twitter.com/uXuhKlZcmJ — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 29, 2023

It is still unclear exactly how the running back split will work between Hall and Cook, plus throw in the youngsters Michael Carter and Izzy into the mix. Regardless this is what kids like to call a first world problem.