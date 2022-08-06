The New York Jets added some real sizzle to their backfield this offseason with several new additions.

Although the one that is making noise isn’t a player you’re used to. Here is why you should remember the name heading into the preseason.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Making Some Noise

Play

Video Video related to ‘powerful’ 21-year-old emerging at jets camp as playmaker 2022-08-06T09:00:38-04:00

Shortly after the 2022 NFL draft, the Jets staff went to work in undrafted free agency. One player they targeted early and were able to lure to New York was Zonovan Knight.

Knight affectionately known by his nickname ‘Bam’ was heralded for his versatility and you guessed it “power” coming out of NC State.

However, in Lance Zierlein’s report for NFL dot com, he said one criticism of Knight’s game is his less than exciting profile.

He said Knight can be an effective player but doesn’t have that same sizzle that you’d normally like to see in the position.

Well, that certainly wasn’t the case at the end of practice on Friday, August 5. Knight ended things with a bam (get it?), I’ll be here all week.

On the final drive of practice, Knight took it to the house for a 65-yard touchdown, according to Dennis Waszak Jr of the Associated Press.

Zonovan Knight ends practice with a 65-yard run for a TD. Cut back inside to shake free and took off down the middle untouched. Nice run by the rookie from NC State. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 5, 2022

Connor Hughes of SNY provided some more intel on the play saying it was a “great move in the hole to break free” and the rest was history.

Breakaway TD for Zonovan Knight to end practice. 50+ yards. Great move in the hole to break free. That’s last play for today. Next up: Green & White tomorrow — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 5, 2022

After practice, head coach Robert Saleh gave Knight the tip of the cap saying the youngster has had a “nice camp” and showed some real wiggle on that house call.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh just highlighted RB Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight (@knight_zonovan) as someone who is making a name for himself, ‘he’s having a nice camp’ + broke off a 65 yard scamper to the house for a TD to end practice: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #JetsCamp @PackFootball #PackPro pic.twitter.com/0N7GKfzMPD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 5, 2022

Path to a Roster Spot

Play

Video Video related to ‘powerful’ 21-year-old emerging at jets camp as playmaker 2022-08-06T09:00:38-04:00

The Jets are a team that is likely going to keep four running backs on the final 53-man roster.

Breece Hall and Michael Carter are absolute locks which leaves potentially two spots up for grabs.

Four players are set to duke it out over the coming weeks:

Perine was recently described by Rich Cimini of ESPN as the “forgotten man in the room” and a player he expects to get dumped sooner rather than later.

Coleman has missed the majority of camp so far with an undisclosed illness and was only activated off of the NFI list on Friday.

Johnson is coming off of a rough year. He battled drops and when he had his moments in the sun, they just didn’t deliver to the level the team was expecting.

In other words things are lining up beautifully for Knight to seize the day. Coleman is a reliable veteran that has scheme familiarity and the coaching staff loves what he brings to the locker room.

My educated guess right now would be MC1, Hall, Knight, and Coleman making the final 53 while the others are straight released or practice squad possibilities.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: $18 Million Draft Pick Predicted to Be Jets’ Biggest Bust in 2022