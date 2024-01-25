New York Knicks $10 Million Target Isn’t Being Shopped

The February 8, 2024, NBA Trade Deadline is approaching and the New York Knicks still have moves that they need to make. Of the available players, the Knicks have shown interest in Alec Burks. Burks, who played for the Knicks, is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. He’s shooting over 40% from three-point range for the fifth season in a row.

While the Knicks do have interest in having him return the Madison Square Garden, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports that the Detroit Pistons aren’t actively shopping Burks. He adds that the Pistons think they have a chance to retain him in the offseason and have him be a part of the team’s future.

“Lastly, in talking to people around the league, while Detroit may be more willing to part with veterans Bogdanović and Alec Burks than they were a year ago, the Pistons are not actively shopping either player, per league sources. Bogdanović has a team option for next season, and Burks will hit unrestricted free agency. Detroit appears more inclined to wait until the summer to make a decision on Bogdanović, whom they really value, unless a trade for a good first-round draft pick and a good player comes along. As for Burks, the Pistons believe they have a chance to retain the bucket-getting veteran this summer. But I get the sense that two really good second-round picks, at minimum, would cause Detroit to consider a move before the deadline.”

Burks was a name to watch at last year’s deadline, but Detroit never traded him then, either. It would make sense to move him if they can get the return they’re looking for. Burks, while valuable to a young, rebuilding team, is better suited for a contending team. His shooting and experience can put a team like the Knicks over the top.

The Knicks Interest in Alec Burks

As the Knicks approach the deadline, their biggest need is bench scoring. Immanuel Quickley, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors with RJ Barrett for OG Anunoby, was the ideal bench player. In the 30 games he played, he averaged 15 points per game. Quickley shot 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the New York Knicks’ interest in Burks, hinting at him and other players to come in and help their bench scoring.

“Scoring help off this Knicks bench. They made their big trade with OG Anunoby. It has paid off for the Knicks. They want to keep themselves in a position to do another big one for an All-Star, All-NBA level player, that very likely will be in this offseason. That players not available now. But, certainly players like Bruce Brown in Toronto now, Alec Burks, Jordan Clarkson in Utah. The Knicks have the assets, they have the expiring contract in Evan Fournier to be able to do a trade in the short term for some bench help going into the postseason without compromising themselves on going big game hunting in the offseason.”

The Knicks Have Assets To Land Burks

With eight tradeable first-round picks, the New York Knicks do have assets that they could move to land Burks.

There will be teams that are looking for his services at the deadline, so the Knicks will have competition. Burks is one of the top available trade candidates, but as Edwards notes, he might not be moved now.