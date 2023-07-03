Proposed Expanded Obi Toppin Trade Lands Knicks 7-Time All-Star

The Obi Toppin trade cannot be made official until Thursday, July 6, so there is still a window for the New York Knicks to expand it and land Damian Lillard, according to this multi-team trade idea from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

“New York has a solid Villanova core of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and now Donte DiVincenzo (per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski), along with All-Star Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and a rugged cast of role players. But the allure of a star on the marquee like Lillard may be too enticing for the Knicks to pass up,” Pincus wrote.

“The starting point in trade may need to be Barrett, who would be a valuable scoring wing for Portland alongside Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant, [Scoot] Henderson and [Anfernee] Simons,” he added.

Knicks receive: Damian Lillard, Zach Collins

Pacers receive: Obi Toppin, draft compensation (from San Antonio or Portland)

Blazers receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Lamar Stevens, multiple draft picks (from New York)

Spurs receive: Evan Fournier, Jusuf Nurkic, draft compensation (from New York)

In this blockbuster multi-team trade idea, the Knicks would finally get their star in Lillard, but pairing him with rising star Jalen Brunson at the backcourt is an awkward fit from a defensive standpoint. Nevertheless, Pincus envisions Collins as Robinson’s replacement for the Knicks at the center position, which will still have Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims.

Lillard’s preferred destination, however, is the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, who beat the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. But Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin responded to Lillard’s trade request, suggesting they are not inclined to grant their long-time franchise players’ wishes.

“We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us [July 1] he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else,” Cronin said in a statement. “What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

It remains to be seen if the Knicks will pursue this Pincus trade idea.

Josh Hart Named to Team USA for FIBA World Cup

Josh Hart completes Team USA’s 12-man roster for the FIBA World Cup in Manila, Philippines, this August, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hart, who is extension-eligible in August after opting into his $12.9 million player option, joins his Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson and their former Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets in the national team.

Hart celebrated his Team USA invitation with a Tweet of the American flag.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 2, 2023

The Knicks duo and Bridges join a young Team USA squad tasked to improve on their 7th-place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Former top overall pick Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves banner the American squad. Other young players in the roster are Indiana Pacers’ All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff breakout star Austin Reaves, last year’s No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, Milwaukee Bucks’ veteran big man Bobby Portis and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers Excited to Get Obi Toppin

Haliburton posted an NSFW tweet following the news of his team acquiring Toppin from the Knicks just for a pair of second-round picks.

Imma be on my Mahomes/Tyreek omg “Fuck it, Obi up there somewhere!”🤣🤣🤣 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) July 1, 2023

Haliburton, who was drafted four picks after Toppin in the 2020 NBA Draft, is excited about his new lob partner in Indiana.