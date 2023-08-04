A New Lease on Life on Former Knicks Lottery Pick

The Charlotte Hornets took a flier on former New York Knicks lottery pick Frank Ntilikina, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ntilikina signed a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the Hornets, who lost another former Knicks guard, Dennis Smith Jr., to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

The 25-year-old Ntilikina appeared in 47 games with the Dallas Mavericks last season. Dallas picks him up during the 2021 free agency after spending his first four seasons in the NBA with the Knicks.

The French guard did not pan out in New York after he was selected No. 8 in the 2017 NBA Draft ahead of future All-Stars Donovan Mitchell (No. 13) and Bam Adebayo (No. 14).

One of Ntilikina’s agents is Sam Rose, son of Knicks president Leon Rose.

Boasting a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Ntilikina projects to replace Smith’s defensive presence off the bench for the Hornets. He has a chance to hang onto a roster spot, with Charlotte only having 12 players on guaranteed contracts.

Ntilikina has NBA career averages of 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He will play for France in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Knicks Make Additional Roster Moves

The Knicks signed Obadiah Noel and Dymtro Skapintsev to Exhibit 10 contracts on Thursday.

The two unheralded players will join the Knicks training camp, and should they get waived, the team will retain their G League rights.

Noel, 24, suited for the Westchester Knicks in the G League last season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29 games, including 19 starts.

Skapintsev, 25, stood out in the NBA Summer League for the Knicks, averaging 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks in 17.3 minutes. The 7-foot-1 Ukrainian also played for the Westchester Knicks last season and put up 4.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over 14.6 minutes in the 2022-23 G League Showcase Cup.

Steve Kerr, Grant Hill Marvel at Jalen Brunson

Team USA coach Steve Kerr thought Jalen Brunson would decline his invitation as his wedding was initially set for Sept. 2, which runs smack to the 2023 FIBA World Cup scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in Manila, Philippines.

He was glad to be proven as Brunson moved up his wedding to accommodate Team USA in his summer schedule.

“I already love Jalen Brunson and now I love his fiancée even more,” U.S. head coach Steve Kerr was quoted by AP texting Jay Wright right after Brunson informed him that he and his now-wife Ali Marks were moving up their wedding not to miss the chance to play for Team USA.

USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill was blown away by Brunson’s character and commitment.

“I’ve always admired that kid,” Hill told AP. “And I just felt as you start looking at the next iteration of USA Basketball, and the guard position, I like our young guys. They’re all good people. And I don’t want this to come off the wrong way, but just from a character, substance standpoint, he was a guy who I just thought is incredible. When he said, ‘It was always a dream of mine to be a part of this and I don’t want to miss this opportunity,’ I just said, ‘Wow.’”