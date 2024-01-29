Knicks Warned Against Trading for $27 Million Forward

The New York Knicks continue to evaluate trade options as the NBA Trade Deadline. Of the potential names, Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers could fill their needs. Star forward Julius Randle suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. No further update has been given to Randle after his injury on January 27.

Randle’s injury could play a factor in the Knicks’ trade deadline moves as they look to get better heading into the second half of the season. With Randle now down, the Knicks could trade for Grant as he fills that immediate need and could be a positive when Randle’s fully healthy. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, however, believes they need to avoid Grant at the deadline.

“His numbers have been inflated by some bad teams in Portland and Detroit of late, but he’d be awesome as a third option on a contender. Bring him to the Big Apple, and he could wreak defensive havoc with Anunoby, while lightening some of the scoring and creating burdens carried by Randle and Jalen Brunson.”

Grant has been in unfortunate situations in his career. The Detroit Pistons weren’t very good during his time there and the Trail Blazers are in 14th place in the Western Conference with a record of 13-32.

What Jerami Grant Brings the Knicks

The 29-year-old forward has had an impressive season, averaging 21.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Grant’s shooting 45.9% from the field and 41.0% from three-point range on 5.3 attempts per game.

Buckley believes that the asking price will be too high and that the New York Knicks need to hold off because of that.

“The Knicks have carefully cultivated their stack of trade chips for a major splurge, though, and Grant falls short of that threshold. They might need a great player to contend for the crown, and he just isn’t at that level. There’s also a good amount of overlap with him and Anunoby, and it could be tricky fitting the two of them and Randle into the same frontcourt.”

It’s uncertain what the Trail Blazers would be looking for. When he was traded to Portland from Detroit, the Pistons received the draft rights to Gabriele Procida, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick.

Grant does bring the Knicks scoring and that could be worth a first-round pick if they believe he can help them.

Who the Knicks Could Trade for Jerami Grant

The trade package that the Knicks are shopping involves Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and draft compensation, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

A deal that sends both of them to the Trail Blazers for Grant works financially. New York would have to figure out the picks, but they have the contracts to make a deal work.

Scotto also noted the Knicks could wait until the offseason to make a move for a bigger star and save some of their current assets.

“New York is considering waiting until the offseason, when another star could potentially become available, depending on the asking price fluctuation for Murray and other players over the next few weeks before the deadline,” he wrote.