30-Year-Old Journeyman Surprisingly Named New York Knicks MVP: Analyst

The New York Knicks have had a rough season after making the playoffs just a year ago.

After signing both Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in the offseason, it was expected that the team would once again compete for a playoff spot and potentially get out of the first round.

Looking back at it, it’s clear that fans were being a bit too optimistic and while Fournier is the franchise record holder in three pointers made in a season now, he didn’t really factor into much success for the team.

Walker was removed from the rotation entirely twice this season, and now the Knicks will be looking to find a trade partner for him in the offseason. Since his banishment, journeyman veteran Alec Burks has been playing out of position and filling in for Walker at point guard.

The results have varied, but it’s no secret that Burks has been asked to play a big role for the team, which is why Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes named him the Knicks MVP.

Burks Named MVP

With players like Julius Randle and RJ Barrett on the team, having somebody like Burks named MVP is all that more surprising.

Hughes does have his reasoning, and a lot of it boils down to how the fans treat Randle.

Julius Randle leads the New York Knicks in minutes, points, rebounds and assists, but fans of the team would sooner pay his way out of town than hand him an MVP award,” he wrote. “Randle still commands more attention on offense than anyone else on the team, a quality we’ve used to illustrate the value of other MVPs. But his boo-inducing play overshadows his central role.”

On the other hand, Burks has been asked to play a role he’s never done before, and while it’s been a mixed result, he’s gone out and done it with no questions asked. Hughes thinks that certainly factors into him being named the team MVP.

“Burks is shooting a hair under 40.0 percent from deep, takes on difficult defensive assignments every night, played the point guard spot when called upon and generally did his best to plug the many holes in New York’s rotation,” he wrote.

Although the Knicks aren’t making the playoffs, Burks did play a valuable role and he’ll be a player the team will want to keep going into the next season.

Knicks Need a PG

While Burks has filled in at point guard, the Knicks will need to get a true point guard to have success next year. There are a variety of options available whether it’s free agency, the draft or even through a trade.

Point guard is a position the Knicks have been trying to fill for years, so it’s a lot easier said than done. If they can swing for the fences and land a player like Damian Lillard, there’s no reason they shouldn’t do it.

If things go correctly next season, fans won’t be seeing Burks playing a whole lot at point guard, and that’s a good thing.

READ NEXT: Hall of Fame Coach a Candidate to Replace Knicks’ Thibodeau: Insider