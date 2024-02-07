Knicks Discussed Bringing Back Tom Thibodeau Favorite: Insider

The New York Knicks have discussed trading Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks in their bid to fill the Immanuel Quickley void in their bench.

“The Knicks have been an active team,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “NBA Today” on February 7. “They wanted to improve, especially their bench scoring at the deadline. I don’t think that’s changed with the group of injuries they have right now. I think there’s an expectation that these all players are going to get back in relatively short order.

But they’ve certainly built a big cushion in the standings with how well they played. But certainly players like Alec Burks in Detroit — that’s been a conversation for the Knicks [and] for some other contenders who can get him with some draft assets.”

The 32-year-old Burks is averaging 12.3 points on 39.2% 3-point shooting with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season for the lottery-bound Pistons. But despite their woeful record, the Pistons are leaning against trading him, according to The Athletic’s James Edwards III.

“Veterans Bogdanović and Alec Burks continue to have strong interest around the league, per league sources, but Detroit is still leaning toward keeping both unless an offer featuring good picks and/or solid players comes to the table,” Edwards III wrote on February 5.

Burks was a Tom Thibodeau favorite when he played in New York. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in two seasons with the Knicks, including their playoff run under Thibodeau.

His familiarity with Thibodeau’s system and versatility (he played off the bench and even started as the team’s point guard during his Knicks tenure) is what makes him a perfect trade candidate for the Knicks, according to former Knicks general manager Scott Perry.

Knicks Leaning Toward Keeping Quentin Grimes

The Knicks might hold on to Quentin Grimes a little longer unless a trade that will represent a “perceived upgrade” comes up.

According to New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, the Knicks have rejected a trade offer from the Dallas Mavericks for Grimes.

“Per a source familiar with the situation, it has become increasingly likely the Knicks, hit by injuries and with their depth tested, keep Grimes past the deadline,” Bondy wrote on February 6. “And if necessary, they can deal him in the summer. Grimes is eligible for a contract extension before next season. The Mavericks showed interest, but their package was quickly turned down by the Knicks, a source said.”

Grimes is currently out with a sprained knee and has missed the Knicks’ last three games. He is listed out again in the Knicks’ next game right after Thursday’s trade deadline against the Mavericks.

Jalen Brunson Questionable vs Mavericks

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson is in danger of missing Thursday’s game against the Mavericks, his former team. He is listed as questionable to play in the latest NBA injury report.

Brunson tweaked his ankle late in Tuesday’s 123-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

SNY’s Knicks insider Ian Begley reported right after the game that Brunson left the Madison Square Garden under his power.

“I’m hearing so far that belief is Jalen Brunson has avoided a severe ankle injury. That’s the initial read on it,” Begley said on SNY Sportnite with Nikki Lattarulo. “We saw him walking out of the locker room area slowly, gingerly, no limping, no crutches, nothing on his ankles. So that’s a good sign.”

OG Anunoby (elbow; bone spur irritation), Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle surgery) are all listed out.