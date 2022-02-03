New York Knicks Hesitant to Part With 10-Year Vet: Report

The New York Knicks are heading into the trade deadline with a lot of questions marks looming over their roster, namely the veterans.

Names like Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker and Alec Burks have been floated in recent days as possible trade bait for a team looking to add a veteran while also being a way for the Knicks to free up some playing time for Cam Reddish.

After coming over in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks have had trouble getting Reddish a consistent spot in the rotation. Coach Tom Thibodeau has stated that he doesn’t want to simply take away somebody else’s spot in the rotation, so that would mean a trade needs to happen.

There are a variety of options out there and with so many rumors swirling around the Knicks, there are many directions things can go.

A report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst states the team is willing to part ways with Walker, Fournier and Burks to open up playing time for Reddish, but SNY’s Ian Begley says that might not be totally true.

Burks, who has been acting like a swiss-army knife for the Knicks by filling in at both guard spots as well as forward, sounds like a player the team doesn’t want to dump just as a way of freeing up playing time.

Is Burks Staying?

Begley cites Knicks sources that say the team might be waiting for something better instead of simply dumping him off for the sake of getting Reddish playing time.

“People in touch with the Knicks last week say the club wasn’t overly interested in trading Burks to a team just to create a rotation spot,” Begley wrote.

Burks has been an important piece of the Knicks this season after Derrick Rose went down with an injury and Walker’s struggles have persisted. While it hasn’t really resulted in many victories, it’s clear he has been an important piece as Thibodeau continues to show his resistance to playing names like Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride for extended minutes.

He could definitely still be dealt, and it might even be likely, but the Knicks won’t do it just to do it.

Who Will Be Shipped Out?

With the Knicks sporting such a young core of players, it would make sense for the team to hang onto them as they continue to develop.

This would make players like Burks, Walker, Fournier and even Rose expendable, but it’s not clear how much of a market exists for these players.

Burks could likely find a new team easily since he’s on a short and cheap contract. Walker appears to be beyond over the hill at this stage in his career, but maybe he just needs a fresh start.

Fournier is a sharpshooter that could help any team in the NBA, but his massive contract could prove to be a massive hangup in any deal like that.

The trade deadline is February 10, so there’s still a week for the Knicks to figure things out, but the clock is certainly ticking.

