The Knicks Almost Lost OG Anunoby to Eastern Conference Rival

The New York Knicks trade for OG Anunoby continues to show that they made the right decision. He’s been exactly what the team needed and should continue to do so if his NBA career up to this point stays true. The big wing defends with the best of them and was a huge addition to an already high-level defensive team.

While they ended up winning the tough sweepstakes for Anunoby, another Eastern Conference team almost stole him from the Knicks. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Indiana Pacers showed a ton of interest in Anunoby and almost landed him.

“If the Pacers do come away with Siakam, it will come after Indiana came just shy of landing Anunoby, sources said. Indiana made a strong push until the end of Toronto’s talks with New York to bring the Hoosiers product to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, although it’s unclear what sticking points prevented the Pacers and Raptors from getting over the finish line. Even though Indiana selected versatile forward Jarace Walker in last June’s lottery, the Pacers continue to consider upgrades at the four spot, sources said, as they have for several seasons.”

Losing Anunoby to an Eastern Conference contender would’ve been a huge loss for New York. Instead, they’re in a great position moving forward because they didn’t get outbid for his services.

Are the Knicks Looking For Other Trades?

As the trade deadline approaches, the OG Anunoby trade isn’t expected to be the only one the Knicks pursue. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks have interest in acquiring a guard to replace Immanuel Quickley.

Of the potential guards available on the market, the team could pursue Malcolm Brogdon to add depth to their backcourt.

“I think the name that people throw out is Malcolm Brogdon,” SNY’s Ian Begley said. “I don’t know what the cost for Brogdon would be. He, I believe, contract for next season, so that’s also a consideration … I do think in a big-picture sense, I don’t think the Knicks are going to give anything up that would put them in jeopardy of not being able to do a bigger move.”

The question remains on how much interest they have, but there’s some at the moment. This should be an indication that the Knicks are on the phones trying to make deals happen.

The OG Trade Shows the New Age Knicks

New York making sure they don’t lose out on Anunoby proves that this is a different time for Knicks basketball. In years past, this would’ve been a situation where the front office didn’t finish the job and allowed Indiana to come in and finalize the deal.

As the deadline approaches, it’d be ideal to see the front office continue to do whatever they can to make this team better. There will be players available who can make this team better and with the assets that they have, there’s no reason to not pursue them. As currently constructed, adding another piece could make New York a contender for an NBA Finals run.

The front office can’t miss out on that by trying to save their assets.