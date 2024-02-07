New York Knicks Deemed as Best Fit for $17 Million All-Star

With the NBA trade deadline approaching on February 8, the New York Knicks have moves that they’ll need to make. It’s expected that the Knicks are going to be looking for ways to upgrade their roster and one name that continues to come up is Dejounte Murray. Murray has been in trade rumors all season and could be on the move if the Atlanta Hawks receive the return they’re looking for.

New York believes the asking price is too high for him, however, according to Michael Scotto of HoopHype.

“I’ve touched on the Knicks as another team that was in the hunt for Murray. That has cooled off. New York currently feels the asking price for Murray is a bit too high right now. It’s one thing for a first-round pick, the expiring contract of Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes. That package has been kicked around. But that extra first-round pick Atlanta is looking for hasn’t been something that New York has an appetite to move at this point.”

If the asking price did come down from the Hawks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Knicks make a play for Murray. According to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, the Knicks are deemed as one of the best fits for the former All-Star.

Dejounte Murray’s Latest Trade Rumor Updates

Vecenie writes that his trade values a first-round pick and a prospect. The Knicks do have that in Quentin Grimes and eight tradeable first-round picks. However, those picks would be needed to add a superstar in the offseason.

Vecenie added the latest on Murray.

“The Hawks clearly want to make some changes, and moving Murray represents the most substantive one they could make this season. The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Murray has not worked as well as the Hawks expected when they traded three first-round picks and a pick swap to acquire Murray from San Antonio. Atlanta’s hope was that pairing Young with a bigger, defensively conscious, playmaking guard like Murray would allow Young to thrive on or off the ball and would stop the Hawks from hemorrhaging points when he left the floor. Murray, who was coming off an All-Star season, was an intriguing bet.”

What Could Dejounte Murray Bring the Knicks?

With the injury to Julius Randle, keeping him sidelined for at least the next few weeks with that shoulder injury, the New York Knicks could be interested in adding another ball handler who can score and facilitate.

Murray and Randle are completely different players, but Murray can put the ball in the basket at a high level. He’s currently averaging 21.4 points per game and shooting 46.6% from the field. His three-point shot is also the best that it’s been in his career, shooting 37% on more than six attempts per game.

He hasn’t been the same type of defensive player that he was before his time in Atlanta, but joining a contender could change that.

Murray’s a good player who can help this Knicks team if they believe the price is right. The question remains on whether Atlanta will drop that price or not.