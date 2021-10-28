How ‘Bing Bong’ Became the New York Knicks Rallying Cry

After the New York Knicks came away with a double overtime victory over the Boston Celtics, fans could tell something was different about this year’s team.

Fans were understandably hyped up after the game and it all led to a fan shouting “bing bong” into the mic.

Ever since that moment, we’ve seen Evan Fournier tweet it, the Knicks use it, and fans repeat it.

Bing bong pic.twitter.com/Rb7NrB15OA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 23, 2021

It has become a rallying cry for the team at the start of the season, and it’s a simple way to pay homage to the city they play in.

Apparently, it’s just a reference to the noise the New York City subways make, but the team has taken it and ran with it.

How It Started

The viral video was posted back on October 21, and fans were immediately ready to declare the Knicks kings of New York. So far, that has proven true as the Nets have been struggling to start the season while the Knicks have looked very good.

In an interview with Complex, Jordie Bloom, the fan who said “bing bong” in the video, said that it didn’t even have anything to do with the Knicks.

“It had kind of popped into my head as a direct correlation with Sidetalk,” said Bloom to Complex. “But there was no correlation with the Knicks whatsoever.”

Bloom has since created a whole Twitter account to lean into being the “bing bong guy” so it looks like that rallying cry will be here to stay whether fans like it or now.

So far, it looks like the team is adopting it, so this might be the spark the fanbase needs to become even more energized.

Then again, we’ve seen the phrase already used against them by an opposing team as the Magic tweeted it out after defeating the Knicks.

When things are going well, we’ve seen the phrase can be put to good use, but it can certainly also put a target on the team’s back. It’s obviously all playful, but nobody likes to be on the receiving end of a taunt like this.

The Knicks Are The Real Deal

If you’re going to have a rallying cry that can so easily be mocked, it’ll be important that you can back it up with strong play on the court.

So far, the Knicks have proven they can do that, but they might be facing their biggest test yet by having to go on the road against the undefeated Bulls.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for many of the players as Derrick Rose, Tom Thibodeau and Taj Gibson are all known for their time with the Bulls. Now all three of them play key roles with the Knicks, but they are still all loved in Chicago.

The new-look Bulls are led by new signings Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, and they are off to a great start to the season. It looks like the Bulls could even break their playoff drought this season, much like the Knicks did last season.

READ NEXT: Kemba Walker Sounds Off on Latest Win: ‘We Redeemed Ourselves’