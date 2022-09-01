Knicks Blasted for Losing Out on Donovan Mitchell Blockbuster

After months of speculation and the constant back and forth of “will they, won’t they,” the answer has finally come for New York Knicks fans: Donovan Mitchell will not be donning the orange and blue threads in 2022-23.

Though viewed as the odds-on favorite to acquire the star guard via blockbuster trade from the Utah Jazz, on September 1 NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that the Cleveland Cavaliers had won the Mitchell sweepstakes.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

The complete breakdown of the exchange reads as follows:

Cleveland Cavaliers receive:

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz receive:

Collin Sexton

Lauri Markkanen

Ochai Agbaji

Three unprotected first-round picks

Two pick-swaps

For some Knicks fans, seeing Donovan Mitchell being shipped elsewhere is a positive thing, as many perceived what CEO Danny Ainge was asking New York to give up was a bit much.

However, to others, losing out on the three-time All-Star is a complete and utter disappointment.

In fact, mere minutes after Wojnarowski broke the news of the blockbuster, CBS Sports NBA reporter Sam Quinn took to Twitter to share his feelings on the situation, claiming it to be a “massive failure” for the Knicks.

“I thought it was really important for the Knicks to get Donovan Mitchell here and now because in the not-too-distant future, they’re gonna be bidding on stars in the trade market with Oklahoma City and Houston, who have way more to offer. This is a massive failure on their part,” Quinn wrote.

In contrast to Quinn, however, many other reporters and analysts are praising New York’s decision to stand strong with their unwillingness to “break the bank” for Donovan Mitchell, with former Knicks writer for the New York Daily News Frank Isola stating that the franchise is “better off.

Knicks are better off. Price was too high just to create an undersized backcourt https://t.co/t29hlE2oay — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) September 1, 2022

Utah Wanted Major Haul From Knicks

Though the Utah Jazz wound up getting quite a return package from the Cleveland Cavaliers, during the months leading up to the blockbuster trade, reports were that what they were looking to net in a deal with the Knicks was a bit “wild.”

According to a July 20 article by Bleacher Report’s Tim Daniels, Danny Ainge was looking for something in the ballpark of seven first-round picks along with several young players in order to execute a trade.

Though as time went on the New York Post’s Marc Berman reported that Utah’s asking price did go down to four first-round picks, obviously even this would still have been a sizeable amount of capital for the Knicks to have shopped.

At one point it was also believed that the Jazz were looking to have young star RJ Barrett added into the deal, though, to many, he was essentially taken off the table by Leon Rose and company when he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension on August 29.

Knicks Have Other Possible Options

While Donovan Mitchell was obviously the main target for the New York Knicks this summer, there are certainly other avenues the franchise could opt to embark on should they still wish to make a trade.

One alternative option an anonymous Eastern Conference executive recently told Heavy about would be trading for Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, who, according to the executive, has been a “Plan B” option for many other teams across the league as well.

“I think a lot of teams have considered Gordon Hayward a Plan B if they can’t get Mitchell or Durant. The Hornets have taken calls on him but they’re still figuring out what to do about him, about the Miles Bridges stuff, what direction they’re taking,” the executive told Heavy.

“He’d be good with what the Knicks have, with Brunson and R.J. Barrett, a bigger guy who can be a ballhandler. If he can stay healthy. That’s the only reason the Hornets would consider moving him, to get off that contract (two years remaining, $62 million) for a guy who has not been healthy.”

Outside of Hayward, The Athletic’s Fred Katz has also tabbed Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant as a “short-term rental” the franchise could consider.