Blockbuster Trade Sees Knicks Land Luka Doncic, Create New Big 3

The New York Knicks are enjoying a stellar season, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference and boasting an All-Star forward who continues to impress in Julius Randle.

However, according to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the Knicks could potentially swing a league-altering trade at the end of the season, assuming that Luka Doncic calls it a day with the Dallas Mavericks.

Impact of the Mavs Collapse on the Knicks offseason Tired: Pick won't convey in a very strong draft Wired: Luka Doncic may be available in a trade — Jason Meredith (@jmere09nyc) March 26, 2023

Bailey’s trade proposal looks like this:

Knicks Get: Luka Doncic

Mavericks Get: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and multiple future draft picks

“New York could offer multiple draft picks, Barrett, Quickley, and Quentin Grimes, to the Mavericks,” Bailey wrote. “And with the Knicks, Luka would be reunited with the second option that he went to the conference finals with in Brunson. Plus, he’d have a dynamic rim runner and protector in Mitchell Robinson, assuming Dallas wouldn’t insist on him being in the deal too.”

Assuming the Knicks did manage to swing that proposed trade, the trio of Randle, Jalen Brunson, and Doncic would quickly establish the team as a genuine contender for an NBA championship.

Tom Thibodeau Heaps Praise on Jalen Brunson

While adding Doncic to the Knicks would be an ideal move for the front office, it’s not like the team isn’t currently thriving with the core they have in place. For the first time in years, New York basketball is heading in the right direction, and the fans are on board with their current path.

Brunson’s addition to the roster has been a significant part of that uptick, which head coach Tom Thibodeau discussed during his post-game press conference after the Knicks had secured a statement victory over the Miami Heat.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Jalen Brunson:

"My thing is, there's no show with Jalen. He's just pure heart, and the leadership is off the charts. I mean, when you dig into the season he's had, when you talk about improving, this guy, he improved 8 points, from 16 points to 24… pic.twitter.com/rUkNLNFX0j — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 30, 2023

“There’s no show with Jalen,” Thibodeau said. “He’s just pure heart, and the leadership is off the charts. I mean, when you dig into the season that he’s had, when you talk about improving, this guy’s gone; he improved eight points. He’s from 16 points to 24 points. He’s, you know, career-high in assists; he’s shooting more threes and shooting them very efficiently. When you look at improvement, you’re looking at, okay, why is this guy, why has he gotten so (much) better? It’s the way he approaches the game. It’s how he works. And he’s not talking about it. You walk in the gym, you’ll see it. There’s no messing around with him. There’s no agendas with him. Just pure-hearted. That’s what I love about him.”

Brunson is in his maiden season with the Knicks but is averaging 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game on 48.8% shooting from the field and a 41% conversion rate from beyond the arc.

Josh Hart Wants to Remain With the Knicks

Currently, Josh Hart is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, assuming he declines the $12.9 million player option on his current deal. When speaking to Marc Spears of Andscape on March 21, Hart discussed his desire to remain in New York moving forwards.

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself. Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way,” – Josh Hart https://t.co/VoWF9rtKnD — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 21, 2023

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York, and hopefully, the organization feels the same way. Coming up, this contract is hopefully my biggest one, one where I’m making sure my family’s fully taken care of. So, I’ve also got to take that into account, too.”

Hart has been sensational since arriving with the Knickerbockers at the February 9 trade deadline and is averaging 11 points,6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 62.2% from the field and knocking down an insane 56.8% of his three-point attempts.

Regardless of whether the Knicks acquire Doncic or not, it’s clear they’re a team on the up, and Hart could play a significant role for them in the coming years.