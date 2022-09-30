Knicks Given Strong Prediction from Prominent ESPN Analyst

The New York Knicks didn’t land Donovan Mitchell this offseason, but they did make some big upgrades by landing both Isaiah Hartenstein and point guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson slots in as the starting point guard for the team while Hartenstein becomes a high-energy backup to Mitchell Robinson. Both of these pickups are big, and Hartenstein feels like an under the radar signing that will surprise a lot of fans once the season rolls around.

Even without a superstar level talent on the roster, the Knicks do boast a deep rotation that can compete with any team on any given night.

ESPN analyst Bobby Marks shared a bold prediction he has for this team by saying he believes they have the chance to win 45 games.

Maybe RJ Barrett is Right

Play

Bobby Marks is BULLISH on the New York Knicks 💪 | NBA on ESPN Bobby Marks is BULLISH on the New York Knicks 💪 | NBA on ESPN #ESPN #NBAonESPN #NBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-09-26T23:30:07Z

Marks gave a rundown on the New York Knicks before the season, and he admits he’s “bullish” on the team.

It’s a tough team to make predictions for because the team is a deep one, and this is an improved roster from one that did win 37 games last season.

“Knock on wood, I like this Knicks roster,” he said. “I don’t like them as a top six, but I like them in that play-in type tournament. They could win 45 games here. So, bullish on New York.”

Winning 45 games would likely put the Knicks in the play-in tournament, if not a guaranteed spot at that. It would be an over-achievement of sorts as they are expected to win around 40 games.

RJ Barrett predicts the Knicks are going to shock the world this season, and winning that many games could very well put them in the discussion. If the team’s young core takes another leap forward and Randle can find his 2020 form again, this looks like a dangerous team. Of course, that’s a lot of things that have to go right, so it might be more wishful thinking than anything.

Health is Important

Having a deep team is nice and all, but injuries could ruin that in a hurry. Last season, the Knicks dealt with injuries in many key spots with Derrick Rose, Robinson and Nerlens Noel all missing chunks of time.

Going into the new year, everybody is healthy again, but an injury to somebody like Rose could throw a wrench into things again. Rose is the anchor of the second unit, and he’ll be a big part in the team’s success next season.

The same can be said of Hartenstein because starters can’t be on the floor forever. That might actually be a good thing too because last season the starters often found themselves digging a big hole and relying on the bench to dig them out.

At the end of the day, this is one of the bright sides of missing out on a Donovan Mitchell deal. Trading for him would’ve landed a star guard, but it would have depleted the bench and made them have to rely on the top portion of the lineup far more often. A deal could still happen down the road, but the Knicks look to be set going into the new season.