Bojan Bogdanovic Joins Knicks Mounting Injury List

The NBA All-Star break could not come soon enough for the banged-up New York Knicks.

Their injury list gets longer by the day as their trade deadline acquisition Bojan Bogdanovic is now listed as questionable with a sore left calf.

The Knicks are in danger of missing the sharpshooting forward in a crucial matchup against the Orlando Magic this Wednesday, February 14 — their final game before the All-Star break.

The Magic have won their first two meetings. Another win would give them the tie-breaker in the playoff seedings.

Newsday’s Steve Popper noted that Bogdanovic missed two games for the Detroit Pistons before his trade to New York with the same injury.

Bogdanovic is the latest Knicks to enter the sick bay after Donte DiVincenzo limped out in the fourth quarter of their controversial loss to the Houston Rockets with a hamstring injury. Like Bogdanovic, DiVincenzo’s status for the Magic game is also questionable.

But a team source told Popper that DiVincenzo’s injury “was not believed to be a serious issue,” suggesting he will not miss major time like the other Knicks starters.

Julius Randle (right shoulder) and OG Anunoby (right elbow) will both be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Mitchell Robinson (left ankle) will resume on-court activities after the break. Isaiah Hartenstein, who is also questionable with a nagging Achilles soreness, has missed the last two games.

The 34-year-old Bogdanovic averaged 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in his first two games with the Knicks since the trade.

Bojan Bogdanovic Realizes Every European Player’s Dream

After languishing as one of the top players in the rebuilding Pistons, Bogdanovic welcomed the change of scenery which offers him an opportunity to compete in the playoffs in front of a rabid fan base.

“It’s crazy. I think that we all European players dream to play in the Garden,” Bogdanovic told MSG Network’s Rebecca Haarlow after their 125-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on February 10. “So being able to be part of the Knicks, it’s really special for me.

“The building was on fire the whole game. So I really appreciate the support and love that they showed me today.”

Bogdanovic had a jittery start to his Knicks career after hitting only 3 of 10 shots for 11 points against the Pacers. He was much better in their road 105-103 loss to the Rockets, which is under protest, scoring 15 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

Candace Parker Doubles Down on ‘Jalen Brunson Too Small’ Hot Take

WNBA star and TNT analyst Candace Parker doubled down on her hot take about the Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, suggesting it would be difficult for him as one of the smaller guards in the league to lead his team to an NBA title.

“Well, I feel like, first of all, I love Knicks fans … and I get it,” Parker said via New York Post. “What I was alluding to was the fact that in the first round of the playoffs, he was the best player on the court against Donovan Mitchell. He was the best player on the court.

“In the second round, especially on the defensive end, Miami picked on him a great deal. And Jimmy Butler was, in fact, the best player on the court. And my thing was basically it was no slight on Jalen Brunson. I think he makes everybody better around him. I think he makes winning plays.”