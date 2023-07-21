‘Bold’ Knicks Trade Idea Sends Evan Fournier to One of His Preferred Teams

Recent rumblings suggest the San Antonio Spurs may have an interest in pursuing estranged New York Knicks wing Evan Fournier via trade this offseason, as per a recent report by SNY’s Ian Begley.

On July 21, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes to have constructed the “bold” trade package to make such a hypothetical become a reality.

The proposed exchange reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive: Doug McDermott

San Antonio Spurs receive: Evan Fournier and a 2024 second-round pick (via Detroit)

Citing their need for more consistent shooting options within their arsenal (ranked dead-last in playoff 3-point percentage last year at just 29.2 percent), Bailey believes offloading the disgruntled Fournier for the perceived steadier shooter in Doug McDermott could be the best course of action for this Knicks team to take.

“The Spurs have another shooter who’s more consistent than Fournier in Doug McDermott. He has hit 41.0 percent of his career three-point attempts and could give a boost to a Knicks team that finished 19th in three-point percentage last season,” Bailey wrote.

Doug McDermott finds himself riding high off a four-year stretch where he has been posting incredibly efficient averages of 11.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from deep.

The concept of the 31-year-old taking his talents (back) to the Knicks is certainly nothing new, as even The Ringer’s Bill Simmons suggested a similar exchange earlier this month.

Should Leon Rose be able to pull off a trade like this that would include little more than a mere second-rounder in the process, it would be a worthwhile option to consider.

Evan Fournier, Spurs Seem to Have Mutual Interest

As Bailey noted in his piece, during a recent interview with France’s L’Équipe, Evan Fournier said “he’d be surprised to be back in New York in 2023-24” and that he has “entertained the possibility of joining countryman Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs.”

“It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for (Popovich, and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” Fournier said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.”

What makes these comments all the more interesting is the fact that an Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney earlier this month that the Spurs were already interested in the idea of having Fournier come aboard to mentor their new French phenom.

“There has been some interest from San Antonio to make a deal; they would give up almost nothing to the Knicks, so you get Fournier there to kind of mentor (Victor) Wembanyama,” The Executive said. “San Antonio could take him into cap space, which would free up some more wiggle room for the Knicks.”

Evan Fournier Opens Up on Knicks, Tom Thibodeau

Whether it’s with the San Antonio Spurs or elsewhere, one thing’s for certain: Evan Fournier expects to be on another team heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

At least, that’s what he suggested during his interview with France’s L’Équipe, stating he would be shocked if the Knicks didn’t trade him.

“I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise,” Fournier said. “Or I’d be stuck, and so would they.”

On top of this, the swingman would also dive deep into his disdain for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, as he openly questioned his decision to pull both he and fellow veteran Derrick Rose from the rotation.

“You want to spit on everyone. You have hatred. Derrick Rose and I looked at each other and said to each other: ‘What the hell are we doing here?’ During the five-on-five practice, we were on the side like some prospects—uncool times. And when I realized that wouldn’t change, I took things more slowly,” Fournier said.

Following his inaugural 2021-22 campaign with New York where he broke the franchise’s single-season 3-point record, Evan Fournier saw himself register just 27 games played in 2022-23 and didn’t see a lick of action during their two-round postseason run.