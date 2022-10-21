Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends $251 Million Superstar to Knicks

The New York Knicks may only be in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign but already we find people looking ahead and mapping out what the team’s next steps could, and in their opinion should be.

From rotational adjustments to roster overhauls, even with it being just one game into the new season for a bevy of clubs, to some fans and media pundits, it’s never too early to plan for the long haul.

The folks at Bleacher Report seem to be of this belief, as they penned a piece on October 21 discussing one trade that each organization should already be “plotting” to make, and, when it comes to the Knicks, writer Greg Swartz is under the impression that they should be lining up to strike a blockbuster that would land them Washington Wizards star guard, Bradley Beal.

The proposed trade by Swartz reads as follows:

New York Knicks receive:

Bradley Beal

Taj Gibson

Washington Wizards receive:

Cam Reddish

Derrick Rose

Evan Fournier

2023 first-round pick (via Washington Wizards, lottery-protected)

2023 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks, top-10 protected)

2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Considering the new parameters of his recently inked five-year, $251 million contract, should he waive his no-trade clause any deal involving Beal won’t be able to be completed until December 15. However, in Swartz’s eyes, this move could be well worth the wait for both the Knicks and the star guard.

Beal a ‘Nice Consolation Prize’ for Knicks

As many are likely already aware, the Knicks were one of the main teams in pursuit of disgruntled star Donovan Mitchell this offseason, and, at one point, were even viewed as the clear favorites to land him via trade.

Ultimately, their unwillingness to adhere to Jazz executive Danny Ainge’s demands wound up costing them the sweepstakes, as Mitchell would go on to be dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers on September 1, leaving New York star-less heading into 2022-23.

In the direct aftermath of their failed trade pursuits, fans of the franchise blasted the Knickerbockers for not landing their coveted target though, as time has passed, the tone has shifted quite a bit, and President of Basketball Operations, Leon Rose, noted in a September 23 interview that they still have plenty of assets to make a move down the road.

With some of these remaining assets, Swartz believes that they could use them in a possible deal for Bradley Beal which, in his opinion, would be “a nice consolation prize” after failing to acquire Mitchell this past summer.

“The three-time All-Star would be a nice consolation prize for the team after missing out on Donovan Mitchell and likely wouldn’t cost as much either since Beal will turn 30 next summer.” Swartz wrote.

“A starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Beal, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson would be formidable, especially with so much young talent left over on the bench.

“Washington’s best-case scenario this season is a spot in the play-in tournament. The Wizards can continue their mediocre run all they want, but moving Beal for a collection of first-round picks and young talent (especially given the 2023 draft class) is the franchise’s best chance at eventually becoming a title contender.”

A perennial All-Star and an All-NBA selection from back in 2021, throughout his 11-year career Beal has managed to establish himself as one of the top backcourt talents in the association, particularly on the offensive end where he boasts averages of 22.1 points and 4.2 assists per game on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 37.2% shooting from deep.

Twice during his tenure he has finished off a season averaging over 30 points per game, and, with this type of talent joining forces with the likes of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the New York Knicks could easily go on to serve as one of the most ferocious offensive units in the entire league.

Though the cost may appear to be rather steep on paper, considering they would still hold the rights to four first-round picks through 2025 and would have a bevy of young and promising players left on their roster afterward, at the very least this proposal by Swartz could be one well worth considering for the Knicks.

Trading Knicks Guard Would Be for Salary Relief

Throughout the offseason, aside from the rumors that the Knicks were interested in trading for star guard Donovan Mitchell, rumblings were often found surfacing that they would be open to the idea of parting ways with veteran guard, Evan Fournier.

After signing a lofty four-year, $73 million contract during the 2021 free agency period, the 29-year-old struggled to live up to his highly-priced deal in year one and, as a result, has been found in trade rumors for the vast majority of his tenure in the Big Apple.

Now, while trading away Fournier certainly seems to be a preferred course of action for New York’s front office, an anonymous NBA executive recently told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney that, at this point, they should only pursue a trade if their main objective is to free up cap space.

“You know what Evan is at this point,” the executive told Deveney. “If you’re a contender and you need a veteran to score off your bench, he is going to be someone you look at. I don’t think there is any question they would be willing to move him. But you’re probably just doing it for salary relief, and not going to get something back of significance for him.”

Despite the fact that Fournier has not proven to be a great fit with the Knicks, on a contender in need of floor spacing and consistent shooting the France native could easily prove to be a solid value add, as he is coming off a 2021-22 campaign where he finished with averages of 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 38.9% shooting from distance.