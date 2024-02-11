Newly Acquired Knicks Forward Bojan Bogdanovic Throws Shade at Brooklyn Nets

The New York Knicks have one of the biggest fan bases in the world. Whether it be in New York City or out of the United States of America, the Knicks fan base shows their appreciation for their team all around the world. Despite the Brooklyn Nets playing in New York, there’s an overwhelming amount of Knicks fans compared to the team that formerly played in New Jersey.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks were the two latest Knicks additions. Burks has played for the Knicks in the past and Bogdanovic has familiarity with the city, playing for the Nets. In their introductory press conference, Bogdanovic threw a jab at the Nets, hinting that the Knicks have a bigger fan base than the Nets.

“I played with the Nets, but all my friends are New Yorkers and they’re all Knicks fans.”

A subtle jab from Bogdanovic, but one that had Knicks fans showing him love already. Many people replied on social media saying to extend him now as everyone knew what he meant when he made this comment.

Mikal Bridges Expressed His Frustration When the Knicks Played the Nets

Mikal Bridges, who the New York Knicks would need to add to complete their team of Villanova stars, has spoken about this situation in the past. When the Knicks beat the Nets on January 23, Barclays Center sounded like a home game for the Knicks.

The Knicks have a fan base that can do that in any city, but it was obvious in Brooklyn. He had the following to say about the atmosphere.

“I feel like any person in here, like it’s not fun when you feel like you’re at an away game at home. That’s for probably any person sitting in here. Any person alive”

Mikal said on the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast with Carmelo Anthony that the Knicks haven’t won something, so the situation isn’t as bad as it seems.

“Trying to win, that’s the biggest thing. The only thing that helps is that the Nets just came to Brooklyn not too long ago. Basically we’re the little bros of New York because of the Knicks. But the only thing that helps us out is that the Knicks haven’t won, when was the last time they won something?”

Bojan Bogdanovic Was Added to Help With Injuries

Bogdanovic and Burks were added for more reasons than just helping with injuries, but that was a big part of the move for them, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

“Told that uncertainty/concern around OG Anunoby injury has factored in to NYK’s deadline approach. Heard Anunoby had been making progress late last week but he’s missed games since then. NYK yesterday changed injury description from elbow inflammation to bone spur irritation.”

They’ll play for the New York Knicks on February 10 as they take on the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Bogdanovic will get the full Madison Square Garden feel as he plays his first games in a Knicks jersey in what’s regarded as the greatest arena in the world.