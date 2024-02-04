Knicks Not Too Keen on Trading for $45 Million Target: Report

The New York Knicks are not as enthusiastic as earlier reports have portrayed them to be in trading for Toronto Raptors’ Bruce Brown.

According to Action Network’s Matt Moore, Brown is just a backup trade option for the Knicks.

“The Knicks continue to be mentioned as a potential landing spot, but New York has been seeking bigger deals. Brown might wind up being the “Plan B or C” for the Knicks, an outside source suggested.

With the Raptors’ notoriously high offer marks for various trade assets, the “finally” trades of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have not eased skepticism that the Raptors will be tough to get trade value from,” Moore wrote on February 3.

The Knicks have only 4 days left before the February 8 trade deadline to upgrade their roster which has been depleted by injuries to starters Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and key reserve Quentin Grimes (knee).

Brown, chose Indiana Pacers’ 2-year, $45 million offer over the Knicks and other suitors in free agency, commands a steep price in the trade market.

“The Raptors’ asking price for teams interested in acquiring Bruce Brown has been described as a future first-round pick and a quality player … at a minimum.

Toronto knows that a variety of contending teams are interested in Brown, noting his contributions to Denver’s title run last season, making the Raptors hopeful they can spark some robust bidding for a player with both championship pedigree and a team-friendly contract,” Marc Stein wrote in his January 21 substack newsletter.

Aside from the Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that beat them on Saturday, February 3, are also interested. But Moore added that the Lakers have temporarily moved away from trade talks with the Raptors.

Mystery Continues to Shroud OG Anunoby’s Injury

After labeling Anunoby’s playing status as day-to-day, the Knicks difference-making wing missed his fourth game which ended in a 113-105 Knicks’ loss to the Lakers.

Before the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s update did not give any clarity on what’s going on with Anunoby.

“You’ve always gotta trust the medical (staff) and trust the player,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said via SNY’s Ian Begley before the Knicks dropped a 113-105 loss on Saturday, February 3, at Madison Square Garden. “So when he’s healthy enough, and he feels comfortable and he can trust his body, he’ll be out there.”

Anunoby has not played since the Knicks beat the Miami Heat on January 27. In his first 14 games with the Knicks, Anunoby averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

The Knicks were 12-2 with Anunoby in the lineup.

Jalen Brunson Gets Star Treatment From Lakers

First-time All-Star Jalen Brunson constantly battled double-team defense from the Lakers, who wiped out the Knicks’ 6-point lead at the start of the 4th quarter.

“Obviously we were trying to get the ball out of Jalen’s hands,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham on their defensive plan that clicked in the final 12 minutes.

The 6-foot-2 Brunson still wound up with a game-high 36 points and 10 assists. But it was not enough to extend the Knicks’ winning streak to 10.

“I think we made good plays throughout the game, but [they’re] just not enough,” Jalen Brunson said via SNY.

Brunson poured 11 points in the 4th quarter but the rest of the team only produced eight points which doomed them in the face of the Lakers’ blitzing defense.