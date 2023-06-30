Knicks Secure Free Agency Meeting With NBA Champion Guard: Report

Bruce Brown could find his way back to New York after winning a ring with the Denver Nuggets.

The newly-minted champion guard will meet with the Knicks, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks at the start of the free agency, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Brown played in Brooklyn for two seasons before joining the Nuggets in free agency last year when his market was dry. Coming off a stellar run in Denver’s championship run, Brown is one of the most sought free agent guards this time.

The Knicks have the $12.4 million non-tax midlevel exception to offer, and so are the Mavericks. The Rockets and the Pacers, projected to be among the top three teams with the most cap space, could easily outbid the Knicks and blow Brown away with more than the full midlevel.

Whichever team he picks, it will be a significant raise for Brown, who declined his $6.8 million player option to return to Denver. Without much cap room, the Nuggets could only offer him a salary of up to $7.8 million this year.

Brown, who played mostly as Jamal Murray’s backup, averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in the regular season, missing only two games. He raised his play in the playoffs, delivering 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.

Knicks Favorites to Land Donte DiVincenzo

According to multiple reports, the Knicks have emerged as the favorites to land former Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo in free agency.

Like Brown, DiVincenzo outplayed his $4.5 million salary last season as a key player off the bench for the Warriors, who reached the Western Conference second round. The 26-year-old sharpshooter shot a career-best 39.7% from downtown while averaging 9.4 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in a career-high 72 games.

Hart, who opted into his $12.9 million player option to give the Knicks full access to their non-tax midlevel exception, has lobbied for DiVincenzo to join him and Jalen Brunson in New York. The trio won a national title at Villanova in 2016. Two years later, DiVincenzo and Brunson, who spent their college years as roommates, won another one before jumping to the NBA.

Knicks Pick Up Miles McBride’s Option

The Knicks have exercised their $1.8 million team option of former second-round pick Miles McBride. They have also extended qualifying offers to their two-way players Trevor Keels and Duane Washington, Jr., making them restricted free agents.

McBride appeared in 64 games, including two starts, in his second year with the Knicks last season. The defensive-minded guard averaged 3.5 points and 1.1 assists in 11.9 minutes.

Keels and Washington, Jr. spent most of last season with the Knicks’ G League affiliate at Westchester. Unless a star trade depletes the team, both players will likely remain in the G League next season.

The Knicks are currently linked to 2018 MVP and 10-time All-Star James Harden, who opted into his $35.6 million player option and asked for a trade out of Philadelphia.

However, according to Begley, the Knicks are not in uniform in their interest in Harden. The Athletic reported Friday night that Harden’s preferred landing spot is the Los Angeles Clippers.