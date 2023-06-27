Knicks ‘Could Make a Run’ at NBA Champion This Summer: Insider

Over the last few weeks, speculation of a possible Villanova reunion between Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and impending Golden State Warriors free agent Donte DiVincenzo has been heavily discussed. Per recent reports by SNY’s Ian Begley, the New York Knicks are “fans” of such an idea.

However, every plan must have a backup, and the NBA insider recently suggested on a June 27 episode of The Putback that Leon Rose could turn their attention toward 2023 NBA Champion Bruce Brown Jr. should DiVincenzo sign elsewhere.

“If it doesn’t work out with DiVincenzo, I think they could make a run at Bruce Brown. Obviously, a 3&D player [who] helped the Nuggets in a big way,” Begley said.

Coming off a career-best campaign in 2022-23, Bruce Brown served as a key second-unit contributor for the Denver Nuggets during their ultimate championship run. Through 80 games played, the 26-year-old finished the season off with averages of 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and just over half a block while shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from deep.

Despite his guard-like size of 6-foor-4, Brown has the ability to slot in anywhere from a one down to a three thanks to his menacing defensive abilities that has him sporting a career defensive rating of 112.

Begley believes that if Donte DiVincenzo doesn’t end up signing with the Knicks, the club should consider signing Bruce Brown Jr. with their non-taxpayer exception that holds a worth of $12.4 million.

Donte DiVincenzo Officially Opts Out

On Tuesday, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported that Donte DiVincenzo decided to decline his $4.7 million option and, in turn, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 26-year-old is coming off his first season with the Golden State Warriors where he served as a key cog off the pine within head coach Steve Kerr’s system. Through 72 games played, the second-unit spark plug would go on to post averages of 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while boasting a career-high shooting clip of 39.7% from deep.

As noted, DiVincenzo has been oft linked as being a potential free agent option for New York this summer, and he himself has only since gone on to fan the flames of a possible signing with his boastful remarks about his former collegiate teammates and current Knicks, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Knicks Turn Down Derrick Rose Option

The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported on June 24 that the Knicks have officially decided to decline their $15.6 million option on Derrick Rose’s third and final year under contract for the 2023-24 season.

After signing his three-year, $43 million deal back during the 2021 offseason, the 2010-11 NBA MVP saw just 53 total games and sported averages of 8.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Despite his injury woes, however, Steve Popper of Newsday suggests that there are three teams who could prove to be viable landing spots for his services.

“There are contending teams — the Lakers, Suns, and Celtics or even a return to his hometown Bulls — who could have minutes available at point guard for Rose. He is healthy and has adjusted his game, becoming more of a three-point threat in recent years,” Popper wrote via Twitter.