NBA Front Office Insider’s Trade Proposal Sends Bruce Brown to Knicks

The New York Knicks have an “internal interest” in trading for Bruce Brown should the Toronto Raptors make him available, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks labeled Brown as the “perfect guy” for the Knicks as a trade target. He suggested a trade framework that could work to acquire the recently minted champion guard.

Marks’ Proposed Trade:

New York Knicks receive: Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors: Evan Fournier, 2025 2nd round pick (via Brooklyn), 2027 2nd round pick (own)

“I don’t think it would cost [Knicks] a first [round selection] if Toronto makes Bruce Brown available.” Marks said in his Knicks Trade Guide video. “And if it does then you can maybe put that Detroit or Wizard’s pick or maybe you put your own pick in there that’s maybe top-18 protected this year.”

The Pistons (top-18 protected) and Wizards (top-12 protected) are unlikely to convey this year. If the Pistons and the Wizards continue to be in the lottery until 2026, those draft assets will turn into second-round selections.

“The perfect guy to go out and get is Bruce Brown, right? Like if you want another guard on this team who can play point guard for you, can shoot the ball, I know you’ve got an abundant [of guards]. You’ve got [Quentin] Grimes and you’ve got [Donte] DiVincenzo… Bruce Brown is the perfect guy for Knicks fans to go out and get because he’s got a team option for next year.”

Like Fournier, Brown has a team option ($23 million) for next season which the Knicks could guarantee to include in a trade for a star should it become available before or on NBA Draft Night. But unlike Fournier, Brown is a solid two-way player with championship experience which the Knicks can lean on in the playoffs.

Isaiah Hartenstein Issues Warning if Jalen Brunson Gets Snubbed in All-Star

After Jalen Brunson remained at sixth place among all Eastern Conference guards in the NBA All-Star fan votes on January 18, he pushed his candidacy with a 41-point gem in the Knicks’ 113-109 win over the Washington Wizards later that night.

Brunson added eight rebounds and eight assists in a performance that prompted Isaiah Hartenstein to issue a warning if their starting point guard doesn’t make it to the All-Star game.

“He’s an All-Star. Just make sure he’s in Indiana or we’re going to riot a little bit. We might have to all pull up to Indiana,” Hartenstein said via New York Posts’ Petter Botte.

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points on 42.6% 3-point shooting with 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals — all career-best for the fifth-placed Knicks in the East.

Quentin Grimes Draws Plenty of Trade Buzz

If the Knicks acquire Brown without including the disgruntled Quentin Grimes, the logical move is to hold onto Grimes until the offseason despite drawing plenty of trade interest.

SNY’s Ian Begley named “The Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are among the teams with interest in the 23-year-old shooting guard.”

New York Post’s Stefan Bondy added the Dallas Mavericks to the mix.

Grimes’ $2.3 million salary for this season cannot fetch a worthy return in a standalone trade. The Knicks could include him in a package for a star this summer should the right one become available.