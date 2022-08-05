Lakers Interested in Former Top 10 Pick Knicks Forward: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying all they can to upgrade their roster for another title run, and it turns out a trade with the New York Knicks might be what works best for them.

It’s no secret the Russell Westbrook experience didn’t pan out for the team, and if they can’t find another team willing to bring on the former MVP, they might have to run it back with him.

That doesn’t mean they won’t be able to fill out the roster around him better as the Lakers of last year were made up primarily of aging veterans. NBA reporter Michael Scotto reports the Lakers are interested in former lottery pick Cam Reddish, and they nearly acquired him last season in a three-team deal.

“The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade,” he reported. “Last season, the Lakers nearly acquired Reddish as part of a blockbuster three-team trade talks between the Lakers, Knicks and Raptors at the time.”

Reddish on the Move?

Despite coming over before the trade deadline last season for the Knicks, Reddish was never able to find consistent minutes.

After retooling the roster this offseason, it’s still not clear if he’ll be able to find a clear role with the team. Coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t ever on board with the trade, according to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, so that could’ve played a big role in why the former top 10 pick didn’t find the floor often.

If the Lakers acquired the forward, he’d likely find a spot there as there are a lot of minutes to go around. If Los Angeles decides to not bring back Carmelo Anthony, a player who could be looking at a reunion for the Knicks, then Reddish could slide in and take those minutes.

While he hasn’t shown he can be a star in this league, Reddish is still very young and in the right situation, he could at least blossom into a valuable role player. He’s shown flashes of potential, but there’s never been anything that convinced teams to give him heavy minutes.

What Does His Future Hold?

If he doesn’t stick around with the Knicks for next season, it seems very likely Reddish will latch on somewhere else with ease.

Several weeks ago, SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Miami Heat were interested in acquiring Reddish.

“I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls that they get,” Begley said, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically.”

Although he isn’t a star, there are teams who certainly believe he can be more than what he is currently. Playing under Thibodeau might not be the way for Reddish to realize his potential, so the Knicks might be forced to listen to offers for their young forward.

So far, it doesn’t seem like the right offer has come along, but it might just be a matter of time.

READ NEXT: East Rival Steals Donovan Mitchell From Knicks in Proposed Trade