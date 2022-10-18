Key Deadline Passes for Struggling Knicks Forward

With the season just right around the corner, teams had until October 17 to decide whether or not to offer extensions to players on their rookie contracts who were eligible for one.

On the New York Knicks, that player was Cam Reddish and in the days leading up to the deadline, it was becoming clearer and clearer that it wasn’t going to happen for it. Sure enough, the date came and went and the two sides did not come to term on a new deal.

This was largely expected considering Reddish hasn’t shown much since he joined the Knicks, but signing a smaller extension was in the cards. From his draft class, both Ja Morant and Zion Williamson signed max extensions while Tyler Herro and teammate RJ Barrett signed deals north of $100 million.

For Reddish, he’ll have to hit restricted free agency next season and see what pops up there. The Knicks will have the ability to match any deal he gets, but if he doesn’t find himself in the rotation much this year, it wouldn’t make sense for them to keep him.

Big Year Ahead for Reddish

The preseason is a good time for players to get into shape and prove they are deserving of minutes, but Reddish’s performance was a mixed bag.

He showed off some good plays, but overall he was somebody who looked like he shouldn’t be playing heavy minutes. He was able to get an increased role because of Quentin Grimes’ injury, but he didn’t make the most of it.

If the foot injury persists for Grimes, Reddish will likely still get playing time going into the regular season, but once the rising guard is back, there’s no telling what it means for Reddish after that.

There are many players on the roster fighting to get minutes, including both Obi Toppin and Grimes, so the forward spot is pretty stacked for Reddish to get playing time at.

Does He Have Trade Value?

The Knicks gave up a first round pick to acquire Reddish last season, and it’s safe to say things haven’t exactly panned out for them. In the trade market, it’s unlikely there will be much interest in Reddish considering he can likely be had for cheap in the next offseason.

An Eastern Conference general manager told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the Knicks won’t consider trading Reddish unless they get a first-round pick back in the deal, much like they gave up for him.

“They gave up a first-round pick to get him to New York so there is no way they’re going to send him out for anything less than a first-round pick in return,” said the GM.

Things could certainly change as the season goes on, but the GM doesn’t think there will be much of a chance that somebody will come forward and offer that asking price.

“I am not going to give up a first-rounder for an attitude like that,” the GM continued. “He played, what, 15 minutes a game for the Knicks? And he wants a trade? Forget it.”