Former Top-10 Pick is Likely ‘Odd Man Out’ for Knicks at Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks are expected to be active in the days leading up to the trade deadline, and there have three players they can dangle in trades.

Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish are the three likeliest candidates to be moved, but the trio has wildly different value around the league. Rose and Fournier are what they are at this point, and most teams know exactly what they’d be getting in a potential trade for those two. Reddish is a wild card as he’s still young enough to get things turned around and become a productive player.

He had a chance to do that for the Knicks to start the season, but he’s since been removed from the rotation entirely and it’s not looking like he has a way to get back into the rotation. Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells leans toward Reddish being the “odd man out” for the Knicks, and many fans would agree with that assessment.

Is Cam Reddish Being Traded?

Of the three players, Reddish is the one who has drawn the most interest, and that might be what ultimately leads to him suiting up for another squad once the trade deadline passes.

“Cam Reddish seems like he could be the odd man out among younger players on the roster,” Wells wrote. “NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week the Knicks have “redoubled” their efforts to trade him after they were unable to agree to terms on an extension during the offseason.”

It’s been reported the Knicks have shopped Immanuel Quickley at some point this season, but his emergence as a spot starter and sixth man has likely taken him off the table, leaving Reddish as the most likely option for a trade left among the young players.

The writing has been on the wall for Reddish and his Knicks future after the two sides failed to sign an extension. This means he’ll hit restricted free agency once his contract expires. If he’s still on the Knicks by that point, it’s unlikely the team would match an offer sheet for him as they don’t play him already as it is. Reddish hasn’t appeared in a game since December 3.

What Teams Are Interested in Reddish?

There have been three teams linked to Reddish in the past and those are the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers just traded for Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, so that might take them out of the running for Reddish unless they want to add another raw talent to the team.

The Bucks could be an option, and the Knicks have kicked the tires on a potential Grayson Allen deal, so perhaps the two sides could find some common ground there. The Mavericks are still working to find a true co-star for Luka Doncic, and while Reddish isn’t that, it’s tough to imagine him hurting that squad.

However, The Athletic’s Fred Katz says luxury tax concerns could take those teams out of the running.

“The teams interested in him will not want to gamble with the difference between, say, a minimum salary and his qualifying offer, either,” he wrote. “Look at the group that has reportedly contacted the Knicks about him. The Lakers have cap room next summer and won’t want to bite into it. The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will have luxury tax concerns.”

There’s still plenty of time left for teams to make moves, but the trade deadline is February 9, so deals will have to be done before then. The Lakers are the first team to make a noteworthy move, so perhaps that’s what it took for the dominoes to start falling.