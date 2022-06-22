Knicks Dangle Former Top 10 Pick to Move Up in Draft: Report

The New York Knicks are picking 11th in the June 23 NBA Draft, but they are trying everything in their power to move up and land a potential difference-maker.

A name that has been thrown around for the Knicks lately is Jaden Ivey. If New York was able to snag him he’d immediately slot in as their point guard of the future, and he could potentially become the starter on day one.

However, there’s very little chance he’d drop to 11 for the Knicks to grab him, so they’d have to find out how to move up and get him. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks have called the Pistons about moving up and getting their pick at number five.

Pistons Trade the Pick?

The Pistons are still a very young team that is looking for pieces to build around Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, and the rest of the young core. Trading the number five pick seems like that would be counterproductive, but it could mean they get a young piece in return.

Begley’s reporting says the Knicks offered Cam Reddish in a potential deal, and at just 22 years old his timeline would match up nicely in Detroit.

“League sources say the Knicks have touched base with the Detroit Pistons about a deal involving the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, reports SNY’s Ian Begley,” says the report. “Cam Reddish’s name has come up in the conversation and would fit Detroit’s timeline.”

The Pistons aren’t the only team the Knicks are talking with either in their pursuit of Ivey. There have also been discussions about moving up a spot further and grabbing the Sacramento Kings pick at number four, but that would be expensive.

Begley reported it could potentially cost New York many picks and one of their young pieces such as Obi Toppin or Immanuel Quickley. It’s not clear if the Knicks are willing to offer that, but it makes sense the asking price would be high.

Ivey Possible?

"A tremendous organization in the New York Knicks. I'd be honored to be able to play there. I could help them win if they drafted me." – Jaden Ivey on potentially getting drafted by the Knicks

While it’s just him talking days before the draft, Ivey has spoken highly of the Knicks.

“A tremendous organization in the New York Knicks,” he said. “I’d be honored to be able to play there. I could help them win if they drafted me.”

Fans would love to have him, but there’s not really much of a reason for a team like the Kings or Pistons to pass on him if he’s still available there. The Knicks need to find an answer for their point guard problem and Ivey would certainly be that, but he’s not the only person available.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer says the Knicks are looking to clear cap space to land Jalen Brunson.

“In forecasting their offseason dealings, the Knicks are said to be targeting roughly $25 million in room to be able to chase Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, and they are expected to find new homes for Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, among other moves,” he wrote.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, but it shows the Knicks are trying to make a move.

