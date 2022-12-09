Obi Toppin’s Injury Opens Door for Possible Knicks Reunion: Insider

Though reports may have fans under the impression that Cam Reddish’s time in the Big Apple may soon be coming to an end, due to new occurrences, some believe that the New York Knicks should consider rekindling their relationship with the former lottery pick.

In a December 9 interview with Knicks Film School, Fred Katz of The Athletic discussed how despite Reddish’s recent removal from head coach Tom Thibodeau’s regular rotation, because Obi Toppin is expected to be out several weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula, the beat writer believes reincorporating the forward into the lineup could make a ton of sense.

“From a basketball perspective that easily makes the most sense,” Katz said. “I think you can play him as a small-ball four, you could play with a bunch of wings, you can play really fast with the second unit. I think that totally is what would make the most sense.”

Despite having played rather well through 20 games played — eight of which were with him in the starting rotation where, during his final four outings in such a role, he posted averages of 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 53.5% shooting from the floor — during these early stages of 2022-23, on December 6 Thibodeau publicly committed to a “nine-man rotation” that finds Reddish on the outside looking in.

Knicks May Have Several Suitors for Reddish

Though Katz deemed the idea of thrusting Cam Reddish back into the rotation as the most logical move from a basketball perspective now that Obi Toppin will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, he would note on numerous occasions during the interview that the relationship between the 23-year-old and the New York Knicks is “uncomfortable.”

With this, while the concept of reuniting with him from a usage standpoint may be viewed as an ideal move to consider making, it appears that the two parties are likely to remain internally estranged until they can find a way to part ways and, according to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, there have already been several front offices who have reached out inquiring about Reddish.

“Teams that have expressed interest in Reddish in the past since the trade to New York have included the Lakers, the Heat, and the Bucks,” Begley said.

Though he has proven to be rather inconsistent throughout his tenure in the NBA to this point, one could easily make the argument that, considering his size (6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan), raw two-way skills, and the fact that he’s just four years removed from being a top-10 NBA Draft pick, Reddish is still an interesting trade asset for opposing teams to pursue.

At the very least, as Begley stated, the former Duke product has done enough to draw attention from three championship-hopeful teams.

Atkinson Frontrunner to be Next Knicks Coach

After three seasons at the helm for the New York Knicks, it appears that head coach Tom Thibodeau’s days in the Big Apple may be numbered, as many are under the impression that, after having missed the postseason last season and seeing that he’s led the team to a sub-.500 record now in 2022-23, his seat on the sidelines has grown incredibly hot.

Though in all likelihood a coaching shakeup is not going to take place during this year’s regular season, come the summer, should the two parties opt to part ways, one NBA executive recently told Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider Sean Deveney that current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson could be the frontrunner to serve as Thibodeau’s successor.

“They liked (Kenny) Atkinson a lot when they went through the process last time (in 2020) so I’d expect him to be at the top of the list,” the executive told Deveney.

Kenny Atkinson had a reputation for player development. pic.twitter.com/JuxUKeTrrX — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 8, 2020

Known best as a highly-skilled developmental coach, considering the abundance of youth and raw talent residing on the Knicks’ current roster, a guy like Atkinson could serve as a much-needed culture-shifting presence and would be a direct contrast to Tom Thibodeau’s well-established win now/ veteran-oriented coaching style.

With 14 years of sideline experience in the association, the 55-year-old has built a reputation as being a player-friendly coach who has proven himself capable of bringing out the most in his team’s talent, with two of the most noteworthy examples of his expertise in this area being D’Angelo Russell’s rise from draft bust to 2019 All-Star and New York’s own Linsanity.