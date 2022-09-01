Knicks Wing Sounds Off On Reports of Trade Request

The New York Knicks have been linked to trade rumors left and right this offseason, with the most noteworthy of the bunch obviously revolving around Utah Jazz guard, Donovan Mitchell.

However, on September 1 a new report by the New York Post’s Marc Berman surfaced stating that former lottery pick Cam Reddish “wants a change of scenery from New York,” according to his sources.

With this, fans and media pundits alike took to social media to discuss the report that the 23-year-old has opted to request out on his birthday and, in response, Reddish himself chimed in on the discussions, stating that such rumblings may not be as true as many previously thought.

"When I do that? y'all be trippin 😂😂" — Cam Reddish on whether he requested a trade https://t.co/6rssWCIesi — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 1, 2022

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to whether the fourth-year forward is being genuine or not with his response. However, should the reports be true, there are bound to be several teams across the league who could end up inquiring about his services.

Lakers Eyeing Knicks’ Forward

Should the New York Knicks wind up shopping Cam Reddish, many believe that the Lakers may be one team that could be found calling for him.

Los Angeles has been reported as being interested in the forward in the past, and, according to a report by Michael A. Scotto of HoopsHype, the ball club had discussed the concept of acquiring him in a three-team deal at last year’s trade deadline that would have also included both the Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

Prior to the report by Berman that Reddish wanted out of New York, in an August 30 article, the beat writer discussed how adding the Lakers into a possible three-team deal including both the Knicks and Utah Jazz could help Leon Rose and company finally land Donovan Mitchell, and offering up the Duke product could entice Rob Pelinka to cough up some much-needed draft capital.

According to Berman, L.A. already is interested in entering such trade talks.

“According to a source, the Lakers are open to discussions and still are interested in forward Cam Reddish,” Berman said.

Reddish Still Has Potential

While things may not have panned out quite yet for Cam Reddish, he’s just four years removed from being tabbed as one of the top prospects in the stacked 2019 NBA Draft class.

After a one-and-done season with the Duke Blue Devils, the forward was selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, where he spent nearly three years and averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game before being traded to the Knicks on January 13, 2022.

Since coming to New York, Reddish has struggled mightily to crack Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, due to inconsistent play, injuries, and perhaps even underlying resentment from the head coach.

Since being acquired by the franchise mid-way through last season, the youngster has only seen on-court action in 15 total games and has averaged just 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in a total of 215 minutes played.

To say his short stint with the Knicks thus far with the New York Knicks has been underwhelming would be an understatement. That said, still only 23 on attached to a rookie-scale contract, from a rival team’s perspective there’s a lot to like about buying low on such a highly-touted prospect.