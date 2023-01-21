Knicks Trade Proposal Swaps Cam Reddish for Elite Rim-Protector

In the wake of Mitchell Robinson’s right-thumb injury that will keep him sidelined for a minimum of three weeks, the New York Knicks may find themselves looking to the trade market for a potential replacement option to hold down the center position until his return to the hardwood.

Considering the club seems to be gunning for a playoff berth in 2023, should Leon Rose and company opt to pursue a big man before February 9th’s deadline they may want to zero in on individuals who have prior experience serving in an impact role for contending clubs.

Here’s an outline of a potential trade with the Milwaukee Bucks that could help the Knicks as they try to keep their postseason hopes alive during Robinson’s unfortunate absence:

New York Knicks receive:

Serge Ibaka

George Hill

2024 second-round pick

Milwaukee Bucks receive:

Cam Reddish

Following the news that the Knicks would be without Mitchell Robinson for an extended period of time as he recovers from surgery on his right thumb, SNY’s Ian Begley stated that he believes former NBA Champion Serge Ibaka could be an interesting option to consider.

"A big loss for the Knicks – three weeks is a big chunk of time"@IanBegley on what Mitchell Robinson's thumb injury means for the Knicks, and who will replace him: https://t.co/u2diT7P5eu pic.twitter.com/aTJhLatDpv — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 19, 2023

“Three weeks is a big big chunk of time, especially at this point in the season when you’re approaching the trade deadline. I wouldn’t expect the Knicks though to fold up the tent and start to tank for the upcoming draft, this team is not built that way…If the Knicks look elsewhere for options, you know, Serge Ibaka with Milwaukee is certainly an option if you’re looking for a replacement during Robinson’s absence,” Begley said.

Why the Bucks Do It

Over the past several months, the Knicks and Bucks have been linked to one another as being potential trade partners this season, as Milwaukee has been one of many teams to have reported interest in acquiring New York’s estranged fourth-year forward Cam Reddish.

Perhaps the two sides could work out a deal where both accomplish their presumed individual goals.

New York is seeking only second-round draft compensation now to move Cam Reddish, per @TheSteinLine The Mavericks, Lakers and Bucks are teams with interest in Reddish. (Via https://t.co/pWLJ2ZxjXq) pic.twitter.com/s8VbKU6Akh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 18, 2023

In this proposal, the Bucks receive a low-cost, high-upside depth piece to add to their oft-injured rotation, which could prove to be a much-needed move for this cash-strapped, championship-hopeful team.

CAM R3DDISH 👌 pic.twitter.com/CqVpRCmXQz — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) November 16, 2022

Selected 10th overall during the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish still holds his lottery-talent status and, though he has been rather inconsistent since entering the league, he’s shown flashes at times of having the potential to be a quality two-way forward, and saw himself posting 16.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals on 53.5% shooting from the floor during the four games leading up to his late-November groin injury sustained this season.

On top of acquiring Reddish, by executing this trade they would also be accomplishing their mutually agreed-upon pact with Serge Ibaka to find the big man a new home via midseason trade.

Why the Knicks Do It

For the Knicks, they’d be bringing on a lethal rim protector and a reliable floor spacing option who boasts impressive career averages of 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting from the floor and 35.9% shooting from deep.

His 12 years of postseason experience would be a welcomed addition to their rather inexperienced roster while his intensity and defensive tenacity would likely be an ideal fit within Tom Thibodeau’s system.

George Hill’s inclusion is mainly to make the finances of the trade work (signed to a one-year, $4 million deal), but his addition to New York’s roster could also find itself coming in handy, particularly during the final stretch run of the regular season should injuries arise within their overworked backcourt.

With 15 years of experience and career averages of 10.5 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 45.6% shooting from the floor and 37.9% shooting from deep, the point guard is a proven commodity who, when need be, can step in and produce efficiently and effectively.

Ultimately, to make this type of move work the Knicks would have to waive Svi Mykhailiuk as they already have 15 players on their roster though, considering his nonexistent role within the rotation coupled with his one-year, $1.9 million salary, the team would likely have zero to no reservations pulling the trigger on such a move.