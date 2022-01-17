Cam Reddish Makes Bold Claim After Trade to New York Knicks

The New York Knicks made one of the first major trades in NBA this season by acquiring former lottery pick Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kevin Knox and a first-round draft pick.

Reddish was looking for a fresh start, and the same could likely be said for Knox as well, so this trade does make sense for both sides. Reddish will figure to slot in for the Knicks in a spot off the bench when he returns from his ankle injury.

In just his third NBA season, Reddish has a lot of upside, and it’s possible that nobody is more aware of that than himself. Speaking to reporters, he let fans of New York know that he has a lot to give and made a bold claim while doing so.

Does Reddish Have Star Power?

Reddish has never had the opportunity to play heavy minutes in a leading role, and he’s not going to get that with the Knicks, at least at first.

However, Reddish believes that his time is coming.

“I feel like I can be a star,” he said according to the New York Daily News. “I feel like I could be a legit star. That’s what I’m working to be. It’s pretty simple.”

Reddish’s coach in Atlanta, Nate McMillan, compares him to Paul George, somebody who has certainly made a name for himself in the league. While Reddish hasn’t shown that type of talent yet, McMillan seems to think the youngster could reach those lofty heights.

“Same type of body, same type of game, the ability to score, be a two-way player,” McMillan said. “Those are the things I always talked to him about. he has a ton of potential.”

Of course, he won’t get a chance to fulfill that potential for the Hawks, but perhaps the Knicks will give him a chance to do so.

How Does Reddish Get Minutes?

The big battle Reddish will have, especially when Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker get healthy, is how will he get consistent minutes on the team?

There are currently a lot of players on the Knicks who need playing time, and there’s a vocal group of fans who argue Obi Toppin still needs more, so how will Reddish come in and get some?

Right now, he can snatch up the minutes left behind by the absence of Rose and Walker. However, Walker is set for a return any day now and he’ll likely shift back to the starting point guard role, which would mean Alec Burks, somebody who has filled in admirably, will become a wing yet again.

This would mean Reddish will lose minutes to Burks unless coach Tom Thibodeau plays Reddish instead. Another option would be to banish Walker again and just add Reddish into the mix. Walker was playing poorly to start the year but after his brief vacation, he came back very strong and proved he belonged in the rotation.

It will be a tough problem to solve, but the Knicks won’t have to worry about it until the team is all healthy.

