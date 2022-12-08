‘Several Teams’ Emerge as Suitors for Knicks Forward Amid Benching: Report

The New York Knicks have made some changes to their rotation and it sees Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish all sitting out completely.

After falling under .500 and seeing the season start to slip away, it’s clear some changes were needed and the recent moves have seen the Knicks winning their past two games.

With this new rotation having good results so far, there’s no telling if any of the three players that aren’t playing anymore will be able to find minutes again with the team. As a result, there will likely be all sorts of trade rumors swirling around them, and they’ve already started.

Reddish is a former lottery pick who still has the chance to realize his potential in the right situation, whether that’s with the Knicks or another team entirely.

SNY’s Ian Begley reports there have been “several teams” who have shown interest in trading for the Reddish, and that list includes the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reddish Could be Moved

The Knicks did not extend Reddish before the deadline, so that means he’ll be entering restricted free agency next season, which gives the team the chance to match any offers he’d get from other teams.

Of course, that wouldn’t mean a whole lot if the Knicks ended up trading him, and according to Begley that remains a possibility.

“Regardless, several teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the Knicks acquired him in January 2022,” he reported. “The Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are among the teams who reached out to New York in that span.”

The Lakers are a team who can use more scoring, and with the recent emergence of Anthony Davis as an MVP candidate, the team could be looking to add more pieces. Reddish boasts a lot of unrealized potential, and that could end up making him a tough fit on a team looking to win a championship.

Joining the Lakers on the list of interested teams are the Heat and Bucks, two teams looking to go on runs this season. Interestingly enough, the Heat are currently under the Knicks in the standings, so that one might not be as likely.

Reddish Taking It All in Stride

Earlier in the year, Reddish was starting for the Knicks and he had some good moments. There was even a point where fans started to wonder if he would become a key piece of the Knicks going forward, but coach Tom Thibodeau seemed to have other plans.

Reddish was asked about being removed from the rotation after the Knicks win over the Hawks.

“I guess that’s just how it goes,” he said. “I got no control over that. I just come to work everyday, just like y’all. Do my job and hey man, it’s just the result.”

In 20 games this season, eight being starts, Reddish averaged 8.4 points per game on a career-high 44.9 percent shooting, so he was having a solid year before the removal. It’s too early to write off a return to the rotation entirely, but it’s looking like Thibodeau will be sticking with what works for a while.