Cam Reddish Sounds Off on Knicks Benching: ‘I’m Gonna Be 1000% Honest’

The New York Knicks have been playing with a nine man rotation for a good chunk of the season, and that’s led to Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier all seeing little to no playing time.

It’s a strange scenario for the three players because they’re all used to playing important roles, and Fournier is just a year removed from breaking the Knicks record for three pointers made in a season.

For Reddish, he’s somebody who came over in a trade last season that cost New York a first round draft pick, and he was even starting earlier in the year before being removed from the rotation entirely.

He’s been taking coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision in stride for the most part, but he’s finally broken his silence about his removal as the injuries continue to pile up for the Knicks.

Reddish Sounds Off

With RJ Barrett set to miss about a week of time and Obi Toppin likely being out through the new year, there are some minutes to go around for these players to get back into the rotation.

However, things haven’t played out that way and Reddish was asked about it following the loss to the Mavericks.

“I’m gonna be 1,000 percent honest with you,” he said. “You probably know more about that than me. I have no idea. None. I’m just trying to stay ready, continue to work on my game and obviously just trust in God, man.”

Before his benching, Reddish was averaging 8.4 points per game, so while he wasn’t setting the world on fire with his play, it’s not like he was completely devoid of production.

“I don’t have any control over s**t, so I can’t do too much thinking or I’ll think myself into misery,” he continued. “You know how that goes. That’s just human nature. I just try to stay in the gym and work out and go from there.”

There seems to be no indication that Reddish or Fournier will find their way back into the rotation in the foreseeable future, but we’ll find out for certain once the Knicks take on the Spurs on December 29.

Are Trades Coming?

With Fournier and Reddish out of the rotation, it would make sense for the Knicks to shop them around and see what they can get. A team in dire need of shooting would value Fournier, but the fact he comes with a hefty price tag will make him a bit more difficult to move than he otherwise would be.

Teams have shown interest in acquiring Reddish, and with him being so young there’s still time for him to realize his potential as a former lottery pick. The problem is that he’d have to go to a team who’s willing to give him a lot of playing time, and that is easier said than done.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a potential option, but as their season continues to slip away, the time for them to make a big move may pass them up before they know it. With Anthony Davis out for an extended period of time, their moment may have already passed and the Knicks may have to look elsewhere.