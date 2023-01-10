Knicks Reveal True Value of Cam Reddish: Report

With Cam Reddish out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, it seems like all signs are pointing towards them trading him away.

After giving up a first round pick to acquire him, there was a sense the Knicks would want one back if they traded Reddish, but HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto says that’s not going to be the case.

Instead, the Knicks are reported to be seeking two second rounders in exchange for the former Hawks lottery pick.

“The Knicks are willing to part with Reddish for two second-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Lakers, Bucks, and other teams have inquired about the asking price for Reddish, who was shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field before being benched, HoopsHype has learned.”

Getting two picks back could still prove to be tough as this is a player who can’t even crack the Knicks’ rotation and he’s hitting free agency this offseason.

Reddish Drawing Interest

Scotto reports the Lakers and Bucks are two teams who made calls about Reddish, so the Knicks could very well end up moving him.

With injuries to RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin, Reddish still couldn’t fly playing time, so the writing was on the wall.

“I don’t envision a situation where Cam Reddish is going to be playing with this team moving forward,” SNY’s Ian Begley Begley said earlier this month.

What’s working in the Knicks’ favor is the fact Reddish was averaging 8.4 points per game on a career-best 44.9 percent from the field before his benching. This proves he can still play at a decent level, but he won’t be realizing his potential with the Knicks.

Teams looking to win a championship like the Lakers and Bucks are could certainly use Reddish, but it’s tough to imagine somebody as raw and inconsistent as him playing big minutes in a playoff game.

Reddish Taking the Benching Best He Can

It’s no secret that NBA players want to be on the floor playing, so sitting on the bench with no minutes game in and game out can be tough.

Reddish has taken the news with a true pro, but he’s expressed his frustration when given a chance to.

“I’m gonna be 1,000 percent honest with you,” he said in December. “You probably know more about that than me. I have no idea. None. I’m just trying to stay ready, continue to work on my game and obviously just trust in God, man.”

With his days with the Knicks seemingly coming to an end, the 23-year-old will have to be hoping he finds a situation where he’s able to get decent minutes. The Lakers would make sense for him because they could use healthy players, and he could certainly find a role with them.

The Lakers are going to be fighting for a playoff spot when Anthony Davis returns from injury, and with Austin Reaves’ emergence, perhaps Reddish could join him as another surprise.

A rebuilding team would make sense for him as well, but it’s not clear if a team like the Spurs would be willing to bring him in. Reddish is still young enough to the point that his career could still take off in the right situation, and playing 30 minutes a night with no stakes could be beneficial for him.

Only time will tell what the Knicks have in store for him.