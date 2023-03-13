Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Claps Back at Dillon Brooks

Carmelo Anthony may not have led the New York Knicks to an NBA championship — in fact, the team only made three postseason appearances over his seven-plus-season run with the team — but his place as one of the franchise’s all-time greats is indisputable.

Likewise, the baller’s Hall of Fame ceredentials are ironclad. Across two decades in the Association, Anthony racked up 10 All-Star nods, six All-NBA selections and 28,289 points, a number that currently ranks 11th in Association history.

Despite that, though, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks wants no part of a Carmelo comeback tour.

“Who do you want to sign? You wanna sign Carmelo Anthony? You wanna sign Dwight Howard? Who do you want to sign?” Brooks told reporters recently when asked about his team potentially adding some experience to their bench.

“Those guys are trying get back into the league. They’re not trying to hone in on a guy and be a vet. A real vet is like Udonis Haslem. A guy who is strictly for the team.”

Flash forward to now and Anthony has finally weighed in on Brooks’ comments.

Ex-Knick Carmelo Anthony Takes Exception to Dillon Brooks’ Veiled Shot

Over the weekend, the popular NBA Buzz Instagram dropped a graphic depicting Brooks, Anthony and Howard, along with the former’s quote regarding a veteran addition for the Grizz. For his part, Anthony took note of the post, responding to Brooks directly in the comment thread.

And, clearly, Carmelo wants no part of what Brooks is putting out there.

“Please keep me out of it RESPECTFULLY,” read the Knicks legend’s response.

A veritable bonzana of fans jumped on Brooks’ remarks, too, and many of them were far less magnanimous toward the defensive ace than Anthony was.

“Dillion sounds dumb here,” wrote one commenter. “Melo and Dwight can teach u the game these are nba pros, first ballot HOFers that can help u on [and] off the court for basketball. Idk wtf be wrong wit brooks but he needs a reality check [and] understand he isn’t that guy.”

“This guy talks more than he hoops, didn’t even know about him much until last week,” claimed a second fan.

“YoungFella, please stop,” pleaded another respondent. “Those are respected future HOF’s. Wow!! The media has you guys going nuts… Lead way too much with disrespect.”

Does Carmelo Have a Final Chapter to Write

The Los Angeles Lakers have definitely had more than their share of problems in recent years, but Anthony — who played for the team last season — wasn’t one of them. In 69 games largely played in a sixth-man role with LA in 2021-22, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds nightly and connected on 37.5% of his three-point shots.

He was even better during the previous two seasons as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. So, the fact that he isn’t currently on an NBA roster is something of a mystery, even as he’s 38 years old.

Some have championed Anthony as a bench piece for the Knicks; not only for the feelgood story of it all, but for what he can provide as a mentor and locker room leader — the very things that Brooks is insinuating he doesn’t bring to the table.

Wrote the New York Post’s Marc Berman — who also reported on some Melo-centric conversation in the Knicks’ front office — last summer: