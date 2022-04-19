Key Lakers Free Agent, 6-Time All-NBA Selection Predicted to Join Knicks

The New York Knicks have a lot of questions to answer in the offseason, and it starts with what are they going to do to make the roster more competitive.

There are a variety of different ways to do that, and a trade is one of the ideas that has been floated. Names like Russell Westbrook, De’Aaron Fox and Damian Lillard have been linked to the Knicks over the past year, but nothing came to fruition ahead of the trade deadline, so the offseason will be important to watch.

The Knicks can also be active in free agency, and while they don’t have a ton of money to spend this offseason, there are some moves they can make.

For example, a certain star forward in Carmelo Anthony could make his return to Madison Square Garden and provide some key scoring off the bench. Coach Tom Thibodeau does like his veterans, so this would seem like a good fit.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicts Anthony will find his way back to the Knicks this offseason, presumably to finish off his career in New York.

Anthony Returns?

At this stage, it does seem difficult to find out how Carmelo would fit into any sort of rotation for the Knicks, but there are definitely some fans who would welcome him back with open arms.

Anthony spoke after the disappointing season with the Lakers that he values happiness, and that could be something he finds with the Knicks.

“The 10-time All-Star was supposed to find happiness and a ring when he linked up with close friend LeBron James last summer, but the Lakers seemingly had one of the more unpleasant campaigns in recent memory,” wrote Buckley. “Maybe Anthony saw it differently and wants to run it back, but if happiness is what he truly seeks, he might dial up a different former team to find it.”

If he truly wants to win a championship before retirement, coming back to New York will definitely not be the best idea. If he wants to have a bit of fun before calling it a career and possibly set some Knicks franchise records, then this could be what’s best for him.

Knicks Need a PG

Grabbing a point guard will be priority number one for the Knicks as they still haven’t found an answer to their problem.

Signing Kemba Walker before the year was meant to solve their issues, but that didn’t pan out at all and now the team will be looking to trade the former Hornets standout before the new season begins.

There are options to look at in the draft or blockbuster trades to swing, and while signing Carmelo would definitely capture some headlines, it wouldn’t do much to move the needle for the team’s success.

The Knicks are pretty loaded at forward with Alec Burks likely sliding back to the bench and then Obi Toppin still fighting for minutes. It’s tough to envision an aging Anthony stealing away actual minutes from those guys, but this is a team that did play Taj Gibson heavy minutes all year.

