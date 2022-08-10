Knicks Predicted to Steal 10-Time All-Star From Western Conference Rival

The New York Knicks are still in the process of filling out their roster, and even if they don’t land Donovan Mitchell, nobody will say steps weren’t made to become better.

Missing out on Mitchell would be a big blow, but there are still other moves that can be made to help the Knicks make the playoffs again, and that includes a reunion with Carmelo Anthony.

The 10-time All-Star is coming off a solid season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and while he’s not the superstar he was when he played in New York before, he’s more than capable of providing some good scoring off the bench.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks predicted a landing spot for Anthony this offseason, and he believes the Knicks are the team that make the most sense for him.

Reunion Incoming?

"If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here [with the Knicks], that was on the table, and I haven't heard anything about it being off the table." – @IanBegley on a potential Carmelo Anthony-Knicks reunion https://t.co/DFXpFFrLXJ pic.twitter.com/9kyUzOkv0Y — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) July 1, 2022

The New York Knicks have been linked to a reunion with Anthony since last year according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here, that was on the table, and I haven’t heard anything about it being off the table,” reported Begley.

Marks builds on top of that by saying the Knicks would be the most likely landing spot and best option.

“Anthony can still help the Lakers but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench,” he wrote. “New York has two open roster spots and possibly more if a Donovan Mitchell trade occurs. A return to his former team is Anthony’s best option.“

If a Mitchell trade does happen that sends Obi Toppin to Utah, the signing would make perfect sense as there would be a lot of minutes free up behind Julius Randle. While Anthony isn’t exactly as energetic as Toppin is at this point, he’s more than capable of delivering 10-15 minutes per game.

Lots Can Happen

A Donovan Mitchell trade has been considered to be a harbinger of bigger things to come for the Knicks.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, there is a real possibility that Randle could be traded to the Lakers if the Knicks land the Jazz star, and he said as much on a Spotify Live session. Transcribed by Twitter user RichStapless, Stein cites a “plugged in” source that says trade talks could begin.

Randle being moved would come as a result of bringing on too many salaries. With Brunson signing a $100 million contract, and Mitchell earning that much and then some, Stein argues that it’s too much money locked up into too few names and the Knicks would have to make a move. This would leave Randle as the odd man out.

“Keep an eye on them because the Knicks will have to look to get off salary, realistically,” Stein said. “They’re taking on [Donovan Mitchell’s] contract, they just made Brunson $100 million player, and they’re going to extend RJ Barrett. They can’t have four guys making $100 million realistically if you want any flexibility to improve the team beyond that. So that has led other teams to the belief that the Knicks would look into trading Julius Randle. And I’ve also been led to believe that Julius Randle is right on that line.”

READ NEXT: Knicks Guard Declared ‘Biggest Loser’ of Offseason