Knicks Adding 10-Time All-Star ‘Could Make Life Easier,’ Analyst Says

The New York Knicks may have missed out on acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, but that doesn’t mean they are done upgrading their roster.

One prominent name that remains on the market is Carmelo Anthony, somebody who has become somewhat of a journeyman since leaving the Knicks. Now in the twilight of his career, Anthony is somebody who can still score consistently, and that’s something the Knicks can use coming off the bench.

Between Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Obi Toppin and Julius Randle, the Knicks don’t exactly have a threat from outside in their frontcourt, so Anthony could fit in perfectly.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey has the Knicks as a good fit for the 10-time All-Star’s services, but they’ll have to compete with championship contenders who are fighting for his talents as well. Here’s what Bailey believes the Knicks will be able to offer.

Knicks Among Favorites

A reunion with the former New York star is something Knicks fans might be open to, and that’s mainly because Anthony possesses a skillset that New York is currently lacking.

With the Knicks, there’s a chance Anthony could find himself getting decent minutes off the bench because of his outside shooting stroke, and the fact that coach Tom Thibodeau does love his veterans. Although he likely won’t be winning a championship with the Knicks, Anthony could find himself getting the most playing time there.

Bailey argues adding Anthony would open the game up for Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett, and that could be the biggest benefit of all.

“As for the Knicks’ centers, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein are certainly good, but they’re not floor-spacers, either,” he wrote. “At least having the option to deploy a floor-spacer in the frontcourt could make life easier for slashers like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Brunson.”

With Barrett signing an extension with the Knicks, it’s clear New York has put all of their eggs into his basket and are hoping for him to continue his development. Playing alongside somebody who can open the floor up for him will be a big bonus, and it could pay dividends in his development.

Anthony Has Suitors

Despite a solid season with the Lakers, Anthony has found himself unsigned deep into free agency, but there’s still a good chance he’ll latch on with somebody.

The Boston Celtics have emerged as one of the favorites thanks to the Danilo Gallinari injury. Anthony will have a clear role to play there, and he’ll even compete for an NBA championship. The same can be said of the Brooklyn Nets, a team who Bailey also lists as an option for him.

The final team rounding out the list is the Chicago Bulls, a team who was first in the Eastern Conference at one point last season. While he won’t be playing 30+ minutes per game anymore, Anthony can still put up 10-15 minutes a game with some pretty consistent scoring. At 38 years of age, there’s really not much more that can be asked of him.

